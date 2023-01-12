ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

SLO County dining, legal, landscaping specials in January

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During January, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $49 per person. 1rst course, choice of one appetizer.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver ignores road closure in Templeton, truck sinks in concrete

San Luis Obispo County Public Works is highlighting why drivers should not ignore road closed signs, including providing a picture of a truck stuck in concrete. The driver of a white truck ignored a road closed sign on Adelaida Road in rural Templeton, and drove into a fresh concrete slurry. The front tires of the truck sank into the wet concrete.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'

PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
cuestonian.com

Free camping around San Luis Obispo

There are campsites free of charge in and around San Luis Obispo County that provide a camping experience equal or greater to what premiere campgrounds, booked out months in advance that cost top dollar, could begin to offer. San Luis Obispo, and the greater Central Coast, contains no shortage of...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
esterobaynews.com

With Castle Wind Out, Where Does That Leave Morro Bay?

For nearly a decade, the City of Morro Bay has been working with potential wind farm company Castle Wind in anticipation of a big lease sale by the federal government for offshore floating wind energy development. But in December, Castle Wind finished out of the money in the bidding for...
MORRO BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy