Good Samaritans rescued 10 horses stranded in Oceano floodwaters
Videos surfaced on social media of horses stuck in the middle of floodwaters after a levee broke in Oceano earlier this week. A group of horse owners jumped into action to save the large animals.
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm
Next Level Spa-Lala owners say water made its way into the electrical units above the business and sparked a fire. The post Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County dining, legal, landscaping specials in January
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During January, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $49 per person. 1rst course, choice of one appetizer.
calcoastnews.com
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
‘Like the hammers from hell’: Mudslide decimates small California town
"We haven't made a dent yet."
Paso Robles firefighters rescue man stranded on island in Salinas River
The man told rescuers that “he was exhausted and needed help.”
calcoastnews.com
Driver ignores road closure in Templeton, truck sinks in concrete
San Luis Obispo County Public Works is highlighting why drivers should not ignore road closed signs, including providing a picture of a truck stuck in concrete. The driver of a white truck ignored a road closed sign on Adelaida Road in rural Templeton, and drove into a fresh concrete slurry. The front tires of the truck sank into the wet concrete.
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
It’s baaa-ack: Storm unearths carcass of whale buried on SLO County beach
The carcass actually floated all the way into a tunnel under Highway 1 before it was pushed back onto the beach.
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'
PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Evacuation warning for Oceano residents expanded
An evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and Oceano Lagoon has been expanded.
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
SLO County skate and clothing shop moves to larger downtown location
The business owner has been in Atascadero for more than 10 years serving the community with his all-around shop.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
cuestonian.com
Free camping around San Luis Obispo
There are campsites free of charge in and around San Luis Obispo County that provide a camping experience equal or greater to what premiere campgrounds, booked out months in advance that cost top dollar, could begin to offer. San Luis Obispo, and the greater Central Coast, contains no shortage of...
esterobaynews.com
With Castle Wind Out, Where Does That Leave Morro Bay?
For nearly a decade, the City of Morro Bay has been working with potential wind farm company Castle Wind in anticipation of a big lease sale by the federal government for offshore floating wind energy development. But in December, Castle Wind finished out of the money in the bidding for...
