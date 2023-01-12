ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

KATV

4TH & MAIN: Five decades of broadcast history

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After more than 50 years at 401 Main St., KATV has moved locations to the Riverdale area. The hundreds of employees who have passed through the doors of the station have created memories while delivering the news and entertainment to the viewers of Arkansas. Several...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Conway woman wins $1 million lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Imagine waking up and having no clue you've won $1 million. That's what happened to one Faulkner County woman on Thursday when she received a certified letter explaining she had won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's "Play It Again" drawing. When the woman...
CONWAY, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Seniors Led the Way to a Hogs Win

Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving won 13 events as a team on Saturday afternoon to score a victory over Little Rock in the Razorback’s first meet of 2023. Razorback divers Regan Caufield, Gaby Bortnick, and Malea Martinez all scored personal-bests in one-meter and three-meter dive events, while grad students Kobie Melton, Alessia Feraguti, and Andrea Sansores all won multiple swimming events.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
Kait 8

New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police. Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday, Jan. 13.
ARKANSAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wicked nice weekend!

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for a cold night. I’m forecasting a low of 26° in Little Rock. This will actually be the first below-freezing temperature this year! Upper teens will be possible in the valleys of northern Arkansas. WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Sanders signs 7 executive orders following inauguration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history on Tuesday after she was officially sworn in as the 47th governor for Arkansas. According to THV11, hundreds gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol to watch the historic moment, with familiar faces like Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, and Sanders’ father and former governor, Mike Huckabee all in attendance.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Local pageant in Saline County for children with special needs

The Junior Auxiliary of Saline County is holding the Kings and Queens of Hearts pageant for Children with Special Needs in February. The Junior Auxiliary of Saline County is a part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, a non-profit organization focused on enhancing the lives of children through education, service, and love.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas judge voids casino license granted to Cherokee Nation

The contentious path to building a casino in Pope County took yet another turn Thursday when Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled that Arkansas officials “unconstitutionally” granted a casino license to Cherokee Nation Businesses. Gulfside Casino Partnership had appealed a November 2021 decision by the Arkansas...
POPE COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Colliers Arkansas names new principals, shareholders

Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas recently announced several additions to its leadership team. New principals include Kim Battle, Mason Lewis, Justin Bentley in the Little Rock office and Megan Murdock in the Rogers office. Battle, director of property management, joined the firm in 2007 as a property manager and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

