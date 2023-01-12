Read full article on original website
Susan Young
3d ago
I would've called the Police to have the car removed and ticketed for parking in the spot illegally. People who illegally park in a handicapped spot won't be affected by your lovely note.
Reply(1)
17
dogsncatsrule
2d ago
she should have pushed the tow issue as the car was there illegally.
Reply
8
Related
I saw a woman who needed a wheelchair drag herself across a street. Now I’ve given away 1 million wheelchairs
I saw a woman who needed a wheelchair drag herself across a street. Now I’ve given away 1 million wheelchairs, but 75 million others need a wheelchair.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying
A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
Baby born with 31 Toes and Fingers can't undergo surgery because of his condition
A baby boy was born with 31 fingers and toes due to a rare congenital condition. The baby boy, named Hong Hong, was born seven years ago in January in Pingjiang County in Hunan province in China. He had two palms on each hand without any thumbs and eight toes on each foot.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Woman Says Panera Bread Employee Refused To Take Drive-Thru Order After 3-Year-Old Child Starts Screaming, Sparks Debate
As a video that’s now gone viral on TikTok shows, one particularly stressful parenting situation is the drive-thru experience. However, some parents are conflicted about what good etiquette in this situation entails.
Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.
Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.
Woman Wins $1.3 Million Lottery, Hides the Money and Divorces Husband
It was a dream come true for Denise Rossi. She had always played the lottery, but never in her wildest dreams did she expect to win the grand prize of $1.3 million. But just 11 days after the winning numbers were announced, Denise made a decision that would haunt her for the rest of her life.
If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire
The coin is worth a lot more than its face value.
Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out
Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Woman leaves people stunned after sharing correct way to use drawer in washing machines
A woman has left social media users stunned after educating us all on the correct way to use the washing machine drawer. Spoiler alert: you’ve probably been getting it all wrong. While there are a few approaches you can take these days – liqui-tabs, washing balls and so on...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Kids permanently taken from home by CPS when mother chooses drug addict boyfriend over them
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger, when my daughter was a toddler, I lived in a downtown apartment building in a busy little city by the water.
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
I’ve never forgotten the advice of a 100-year-old cowgirl: ‘Always check your own girth strap’
In theory it’s advice about riding horses safely, but advice dispensed via Gabrielle Chan’s husband is a lesson in personal responsibility too
A retail worker claims that workers wear clothing from the store and put them back on the rack without washing
Clothes for salePhoto byDiego Torres Silvestre from Sao Paulo, Brazil; CC-BY-2.0 A question that shoppers always have is whether you should wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time. And the answer is almost always yes. Studies have shown that new clothes can be dirtier than they look.
Tyla
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 8