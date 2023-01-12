Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO