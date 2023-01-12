ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford city workers shed light on infrastructure plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unusually warm temperatures this month means relief from winter’s grasp but what could be good news for some of us could be detrimental for our cars that face the feat of potholes. Most of us have been there. We hit a pothole and immediately get...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

CJ’s new tests how much you know about Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the month of January back in 1852, when Rockford officially became a city. With that date in mind, one local business is set to celebrate Rockford’s history with some fun. CJ’s and Inzombia coffee collaborate to host ‘Rockford Trivia Night’ every Wednesday throughout...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

After Sunday Crash in Downtown Oregon Resulted in Vehicle Smashing into Ogle County Brewery, Council Looking into Pole Barriers, But will IDOT Allow It

During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Q985

Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues

Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

The Marie Avenue Strong house is here for the Stateline

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house is located at 825 Marie Avenue. It will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF). […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

University of Illinois tests 440k+ at SHIELD testing site in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The state of Illinois recognizes a COVID-19 testing site in Rockford for providing the highest number of tests at any SHIELD site in the state. The SHIELD testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford assisted with more than 440,000 tests at its one site on Parkview Ave.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All lanes reopened after crash causes delays on westbound Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened after a crash caused significant traffic delays near Old Sauk Road. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened around noon Thursday north of Old Sauk Road and south of Greenway Boulevard. According to Dane County Dispatchers, a car caught fire at the scene, but the...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pinnon’s Foods temporarily closes following shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old woman was fatally shot at Pinnon’s Foods on Court Street around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. A day after the shooting, Pinnon’s Foods announced on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily closed with no word on when they plan to re-open.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours. “In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Low-flying planes expected for utility work in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - If you see low-flying plane activity in Freeport, no need for alarm. Freeport police announced to residents that English Air Service is expected do begin low-level flying to check powerlines starting this weekend. The department shared the news via social media on Friday:. Anyone with questions...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community is banding together, in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens for the family of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, who was tragically shot to death outside the meat outside Pinnon’s Meat Market Wednesday afternoon. A GoFundme was created by Anderson’s fellow Pinnon’s...
ROCKFORD, IL

