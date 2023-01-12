Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
WIFR
Rockford city workers shed light on infrastructure plans
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unusually warm temperatures this month means relief from winter’s grasp but what could be good news for some of us could be detrimental for our cars that face the feat of potholes. Most of us have been there. We hit a pothole and immediately get...
WIFR
Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
WIFR
CJ’s new tests how much you know about Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the month of January back in 1852, when Rockford officially became a city. With that date in mind, one local business is set to celebrate Rockford’s history with some fun. CJ’s and Inzombia coffee collaborate to host ‘Rockford Trivia Night’ every Wednesday throughout...
nrgmediadixon.com
After Sunday Crash in Downtown Oregon Resulted in Vehicle Smashing into Ogle County Brewery, Council Looking into Pole Barriers, But will IDOT Allow It
During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city. On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study. According to WFLD, DeKalb once had passenger train service […]
Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues
Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
rockrivercurrent.com
Terrain park opens this weekend at Snow Park at Alpine Hills in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Are you ready to shreddy?. The Snow Park at Alpine Hills is set to open its terrain park for snowboarders and freestyle skiers on Saturday for the first time this season. The 5-acre snow park is separated into areas for tubing and terrain park features, but both...
rockrivercurrent.com
Visitors bureau: Stroll on State attracted more than 70K people to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — This year’s Stroll on State attracted more than 70,000 people to downtown, bringing the total attendance for the annual holiday festival to more than a half-million people over its 10-year run, according to the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The visitors bureau contracts a firm...
MyStateline.com
Jefferson students create flower garden using metal
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WIFR
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day. Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford. Her cause...
The Marie Avenue Strong house is here for the Stateline
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house is located at 825 Marie Avenue. It will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF). […]
WIFR
University of Illinois tests 440k+ at SHIELD testing site in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The state of Illinois recognizes a COVID-19 testing site in Rockford for providing the highest number of tests at any SHIELD site in the state. The SHIELD testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford assisted with more than 440,000 tests at its one site on Parkview Ave.
All lanes reopened after crash causes delays on westbound Beltline
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened after a crash caused significant traffic delays near Old Sauk Road. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened around noon Thursday north of Old Sauk Road and south of Greenway Boulevard. According to Dane County Dispatchers, a car caught fire at the scene, but the...
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
WIFR
Pinnon’s Foods temporarily closes following shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old woman was fatally shot at Pinnon’s Foods on Court Street around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. A day after the shooting, Pinnon’s Foods announced on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily closed with no word on when they plan to re-open.
WIFR
Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours. “In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals...
WIFR
Low-flying planes expected for utility work in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - If you see low-flying plane activity in Freeport, no need for alarm. Freeport police announced to residents that English Air Service is expected do begin low-level flying to check powerlines starting this weekend. The department shared the news via social media on Friday:. Anyone with questions...
Rockford woman found dead in Christmas Eve house fire identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman who was found dead in a Christmas Eve house fire in the 3600 of Huffman Boulevard has been identified as 61-year-old Debra Lamb. Winnebago County Chief Deputy Coroner Matthew Lane said in a release that the cause of Lamb’s death is still pending further studies and toxicology testing. The fire […]
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
WIFR
Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community is banding together, in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens for the family of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, who was tragically shot to death outside the meat outside Pinnon’s Meat Market Wednesday afternoon. A GoFundme was created by Anderson’s fellow Pinnon’s...
