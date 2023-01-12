Read full article on original website
Splash N Dash showers today for the south Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Some splash N dash showers will move over the south Plains this afternoon and evening which will end the dry spell for some which is has grown to 30 days for Amarillo and a few other locations. Rain showers will track across the panhandles this afternoon...
Lack of moisture affecting cattle sales
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Texas Agriculture Daily estimates that more than 480,000 cattle in Texas were sold in 2022 compared to the previous year as a result of the drought. The lack of moisture is resulting in more cattle being sent to slaughter which drives up cattle slaughter...
TxDOT: Center lanes closures on I-27 set for Wednesday morning, afternoon
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers that road work on I-27 on Wednesday may affect their commute. According to TxDOT, from 9 a.m. to noon, the center lane of I-27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to Georgia Street and the center lane of I-27 northbound will be closed after lunch from Moss Lane to 26th Avenue.
Early morning house fire: Neighbors thought someone might be inside
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire, neighbors told them they thought someone might still be inside. The fire at 928 Evergreen Street started around 1:45 a.m. The first truck to arrive found heavy flames coming from the back corner...
RV, shed, mowers catch fire in backyard of northwest Amarillo home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Several items caught fire in the backyard of a northwest Amarillo home on Monday, Amarillo fire officials said. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 1930 NW 16th at about 3:45 p.m. Firefighters found an RV, a couple of...
Refinery Fire: At least 6 injured, Highway 136 between Borger, Stinnett closed for hours
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — At least six people were injured by an explosion and fire at the Phillips 66 Borger Complex. The City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management said the fire was first reported at 10:15 a.m. Emergency personnel, including the Borger Fire Department, responded. As...
Emergency Landing: United Airlines flight diverts to Amarillo due to hydraulic issue
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A United Airlines flight from Houston to Wichita, Kansas made an emergency landing in Amarillo due to an issue with the plane's hydraulics. The Embraer EMB-145XR landed at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport at 11:53 a.m. It coasted to the end of the runway and...
Don Harrington Discovery Center hosts MLK Day Camp
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center observed a federal holiday on Monday, Jan 16, by offering something new for the community. The non-profit taught the meaning of the third Monday in January to the next generation. “I want the kids who come out of the Discovery...
Amarillo Sod Poodles, Amarillo College baseball to share Hodgetown for at least 3 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo College is preparing for the start of its inaugural baseball season with home games to be played at Hodgetown. The Amarillo Sod Poodles will share their home with AC for a couple of years. There is an overlap of a month and here is what the two teams have done to prevent a scheduling conflict.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers features 2018 Dodge Journey for "Stolen Auto Day"
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips to help find a stolen 2018 blue Dodge Journey reported stolen last Tuesday. According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen from the 7200 block of Calumet on Jan. 10. The Journey should have Texas license plate number...
4 kilos of cocaine found on Greyhound bus in Amarillo, passenger arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Greyhound passenger was arrested in Amarillo after police said they found four kilos of cocaine in his luggage. According to court documents, an Amarillo police K9 alerted on a duffel bag on a bus bound for Los Angeles. Police removed the bag from the...
Amarillo PD remembers officer killed during 1955 liquor store robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is remembering an officer who was killed in the line of duty on this day 68 years ago. According to APD, officer B.W. Woods was shot and killed during a robbery of a liquor store on S. Pierce Street while on a stakeout.
MLK Day: Amarillo honors Dr. King with parade, celebration
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo will honor Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday with a parade and celebration. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the corner of NW 9th and N. Hughes. It ends at Bones Hook Park. At Noon, a celebration -- which includes the traditional wreath...
Amarillo comes together for MLK Day events
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A day to remember the legacy and dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Amarillo started with a parade that included students from across Amarillo Independent School District and ended with a celebration at Bones Hooks Park. “This is just a show that includes...
Haase named regional dean of TTUHSC School of Pharmacy
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Krystal Haase, PharmD, has been named regional dean of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy on the Amarillo campus, it was announced in a press release on Wednesday. She began her new position on Jan. 1. TTUHSC Jerry...
Councilwoman Freda Powell running for Amarillo Mayor
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Councilwoman Freda Powell is running for Amarillo Mayor. "I am running to be the next mayor of Amarillo," Powell announced during a news conference streamed live on the ABC 7 Amarillo news app and abc7amarillo.com. Powell filed paperwork with the City Secretary's office Wednesday morning. "...
Man sentenced to 38 years for June 2020 murder
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man was convicted and sentenced on Jan. 12 to 38 years in prison for the June 2020 murder of Alejandro Chavez. According to the 47th District Attorney's Office, following a five-day trial, Christopher Yager was convicted for the murder of Chavez on June 6, 2020.
