DL Davon Townley Jr. Staying at Penn State
Defensive lineman Davon Townley Jr. is staying at Penn State after entering the transfer portal last month, 247Sports confirmed. Townley came to Penn State as the fourth-highest-rated signee in the school’s 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, ranking behind only OL Landen Tengwall, CB Kalen King and S Jaylen Reed.
Penn State offers Steelton-Highspire brothers
Penn State kept it in the family with two of the offers it issued Friday morning, offering 2024 Steelton-Highspire quarterback Alex Erby and defensive lineman Andrew Erby Jr. Erby holds offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Temple. He camped at Penn State during the summer and stood out during the Elite Showcase V camp at the end of July.
Penn State LB Jamari Buddin Entering Transfer Portal
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has entered the transfer portal after two seasons, he announced via Twitter Thursday evening. Buddin played at Penn State for two seasons in a reserve role. In his Twitter statement, Buddin said his time at Penn State “has been nothing short of amazing.”. He...
Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December
The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
Penn State RB Keyvone Lee Enters Transfer Portal
Penn State running back Keyvone Lee has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the program, he announced via Twitter Friday night. The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. In 2022, freshmen running backs Nick Singleton (1,061 yards, 12 touchdowns, 6.8 YPC) and Kaytron Allen (867...
Penn State Safety Keaton Ellis Returning to Penn State for Senior Year
Penn State will have a veteran presence returning in its secondary for the 2023 season. On Friday, Penn State safety Keaton Ellis announced that he will return for a fifth and final year of eligibility. The move should come as little surprise as Ellis is a Penn State legacy. His...
Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier
Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
John Harrar, Former Penn State Basketball Players Form Team for TBT
John Harrar and other notable former Penn State basketball players have formed a team that’s applied be part of The Basketball Tournament, the tournament announced via Twitter Thursday morning. Penn State’s team is called the Happy Valley Hoopers and will be in the tournament’s 10th edition. The...
Penn State Freshman Spotlight: QB Jaxon Smolik
The 2023 Penn State recruiting class began its transition to a freshman class this week as several members arrive on campus as early enrollees. Quarterback Jaxon Smolik was among them, completing his path to Happy Valley. These program newcomers are underway with university acclimation, extending from the classroom to team...
Penn State Hockey Falls to Michigan State, 3-2, in OT
Nittany Lions goalie Liam Souliere stopped 31 of 34 shots as Penn State men’s hockey lost to Michigan State in overtime. The Nittany Lions offense came out swinging in retaliation to the hard-nosed defense of the Spartans in the first period, outshooting them 14-12. While Penn State did not find the back of the net in the first period, Souliere made sure Michigan State did the same by saving all 12 shots on goal. Both teams went into their separate locker rooms hoping to gain the upper hand in the second period.
Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton and Abdul Carter Named to the FWAA All-Freshman Team
After a successful season, the honors keep coming through for a pair of Penn State freshmen. On Thursday, Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton and linebacker Abdul Carter were named to the FWAA All-Freshman team. Singleton (6-foot-0, 218 pounds) could have made the honor as a running back with his...
Buffalo pass their physical vs. Celtics
Historically, the rivalry between The Villages and Trinity Catholic (Ocala) on the hardwood is often decided by physicality and toughness. That much held true Friday night inside of a packed VHS Athletic Center, where the Buffalo imposed their will — particularly in the second half — to roll to a 76-49 victory over the visiting Celtics.
Vanguard girls, Forest boys claim Marion County soccer titles
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Vanguard girls soccer team avenged its first loss of the season by outlasting top seed Forest in Friday’s Marion County title game in Citra. After 80 scoreless minutes and two overtime periods, the Knights prevailed over the Wildcats on penalty kicks, 4-1. Vanguard improved to 13-1-1 overall, dropping Forest to 10-3-1. In the boys title game, Forest also came in as the top seed and defeated West Port, 1-0 on a goal in the second half.
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
Williston earns split with Newberry
A near-capacity crowd was on hand to see two of the top boys basketball teams in the state go head-to-head on Friday night in Levy County. That action was intense early between rivals Newberry and Williston, and after a slow start the host Red Devils pulled away for a 67-53 win.
Spring Hill Doctor Arrested In Tampa Exposing Himself To A Child
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, January 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported an older man drove up to her requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The victim stated that she
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
