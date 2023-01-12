Read full article on original website
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise
POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Dutchess County
A Massachusetts resident was arrested on January 10 after being pulled over and allegedly possessing cocaine. Wayne Green, 43, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Arrest warrant issued for Newburgh man who failed to appear in court for shooting case
The DA's office and Newburgh Police are asking the public to help locate John DiCaprio.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police investigating gunfire despite uncooperative witness
POUGHKEEPSIE – An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bain Avenue and Vernon Terrace. Responding officers discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but the occupant was not injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered by law enforcement at the scene.
'Unruly' Arlington HS Student Injures Several Staff Members, Police Say
An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville. According to Capt. John Watterson...
Poughkeepsie police: Fugitive sought in burglary arrested
Town of Ulster Police had notified the officers that Walter Shuster III was wanted on an active felony arrest for burglary in the third degree.
Beacon Man Charged After Dropping Ghost Gun In Store, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun after he allegedly dropped it in a store. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 12:45 p.m. at 206 Main St., in Beacon. Officers responded to the store after a caller said...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases
GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jury finds Dicke guilty of murdering Danielle Distefano
POUGHKEEPSIE – The jury in the murder trial of William Dicke has found him guilty of murdering 35-year-old Danielle Distefano in January 2022. Dicke was also found guilty of manslaughter for the death of his girlfriend. The jury heard testimony all this week in Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica...
Man Gets Life In Jail For Fatal Shooting Of Woman That Caused School Lockdowns In Westchester
A man who shot and killed a mother of two inside her own home in Westchester County has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder. Earlier Report - Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Woman That Caused School Lockdowns In TarrytownCynell Brown, age 32, was sentenced to 25 years …
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Suspect allegedly tried to intimidate DMV investigator
The investigator claims he felt threatened and that the suspect was engaging in road rage behavior.
Spring Valley Duo Charged With Murder
Two men have been arraigned on second-degree murder charges for the killing of a Hudson Valley man who was found lying in a roadway. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Oscar Garcia-Garcia, age 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, age 40, both of Spring Valley, for the Thursday, Dec. 29 killing of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa.
Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns
If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear. A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties man followed DMV investigator in alleged “road rage” incidents, police say
Saugerties police reported the arrest of Derek S. Winnie, 55, of Saugerties, after they received a complaint from a New York State DMV investigator who alleged he was being followed and harassed. According to police, the investigator reported that Winnie tailed his car and was engaging in “road rage type...
