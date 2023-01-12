ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise

POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley

A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigating gunfire despite uncooperative witness

POUGHKEEPSIE – An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bain Avenue and Vernon Terrace. Responding officers discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but the occupant was not injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered by law enforcement at the scene.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases

GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jury finds Dicke guilty of murdering Danielle Distefano

POUGHKEEPSIE – The jury in the murder trial of William Dicke has found him guilty of murdering 35-year-old Danielle Distefano in January 2022. Dicke was also found guilty of manslaughter for the death of his girlfriend. The jury heard testimony all this week in Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica...
RHINEBECK, NY
Daily Voice

Spring Valley Duo Charged With Murder

Two men have been arraigned on second-degree murder charges for the killing of a Hudson Valley man who was found lying in a roadway. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Oscar Garcia-Garcia, age 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, age 40, both of Spring Valley, for the Thursday, Dec. 29 killing of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy