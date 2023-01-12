Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home.
The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved.
This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.
