Henderson, KY

Vehicle crashes into Henderson home

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home.

The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

