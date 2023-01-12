Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
TV Talk: Filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ debuts 2nd season
PASADENA, Calif. – Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” filmed its second season in Pittsburgh and viewers can see the results when season two begins streaming episodes weekly Sunday. My first impression: Kingstown, Mich., has a lot more bridges in season two than it had in season one,...
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
A Pittsburgh Love Story: Couple gets engaged at Whitehall Eat’n Park
PITTSBURGH — This Pittsburgh love story is just more of a reason that Eat’n Park is “the place for smiles.”. The restaurant shared the exciting news on its Facebook page. It included photos from the engagement on New Year’s Eve at the Whitehall location under the electronic sign that says, “Erin, will you marry me?”
butlerradio.com
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce Announces Upcoming Event
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to attend an event later this week. The Business After Hours will kick off the new year at the Cranberry Max & Erma’s in Mars on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those planning to attend will...
Farm and Dairy
Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy
Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
Big Spring Spirits opens new location in Sewickley
Big Spring Spirits, an award-winning distillery based in Bellefonte, recently opened a new bar and restaurant in Sewickley. Doors opened at the estimated 1,000-square-foot facility at 418 Beaver St. in November shortly before Thanksgiving. Located at a former bank, project manager Josh Wyka said his seven-member crew have served a...
butlerradio.com
Mars Students Win Local Contest
A group of students from Mars are living up to their district’s name after winning a contest to help design a NASA patch. The challenge was sponsored by the Phipps Conservatory and asked participants to design a NASA mission patch commemorating an experiment to grow tomatoes on the International Space Station.
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 6-foot-8 OL Brody and Graysen Riffe Receive Preferred Walk-On Offers From Pitt
Sometimes all it takes to find talent is being in the right place at the right time. The Pitt coaching staff has been familiar with West Orange High in Winter Garden, Florida for a while, especially as the staff has watched 2024 quarterback target Trever Jackson, and that’s resulted in a big development. Two of them.
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
echo-pilot.com
In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels
Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
butlerradio.com
Laura Lechak
Laura Lechak, 83, of New Castle passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Blakeslee, PA on May 13, 1939 to the late Jack and Alice (Johnson) Smith. Laura was employed as a RN for almost 20 years. She loved coloring, driving & taking road trips, Tinkerbell, collecting owls, and going to the casino. Laura was the mother of Michael Lechak, Serena (Robert) Smith, and Corina (Robert Novak) Lechak; grandmother of Tonya, Jonathan, Britney, and Robert; 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carla Lechak and her siblings. Burial services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Robert L. Beck Sr.
Robert Leslie Beck, Sr., age 79, of Marienville, Pa., and Clairemont, Texas, formerly of Butler, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. A retired steelworker, Bob worked at Butler Armco. He played guitar and sang around countless campfires, always providing a guiding light with his handwritten lyric sheets for...
wtae.com
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 15, 2023
Out: Peters Township (8-6, 5) Out: Penn-Trafford (9-3, 3) Out: Waynesburg (11-2, 3)
Soaring egg prices hurting local small businesses
Egg prices continue to soar in the United States, and the climbing costs are having an impact on several local small businesses. Amber Atkins, owner of the Cakery in West View, said egg prices have more than doubled in recent months. That’s on par with what the U.S. Bureau of...
butlerradio.com
Andrew Musko Jr
Andrew Musko Jr, 94 of Butler passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Butler on September 13, 1928 to the late Andrew and Ann (Sheptak) Musko Sr. Andrew was a Corporal for the US Army from 1951-1953. He worked at Armco as a Crane man in the slab mill and retired in 1991. He was a member at American Legion, Post 778, where he ran dances and bingo, he was a past Chaplin of Post 778, member of Color Guard, and past council member and choir member of St. Andrew Russian Orthodox Church. Andrew was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved going to the casino with his sister, and traveled all over the USA. His favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Andrew is survived by his daughter Deborah Ervin; sister Agnes Rajchel; grandchildren Lee Criley, Sommer (Sean) Peters, and Kacey (Cole) Smietana; great grandchildren Gavin, Conner, Braden, Bristol, Brenna, Harper, and Haven; and life-long friends Ron and Roberta Criley. Andrew was preceded in death by his siblings William and Robert Musko. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1-3 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Panahida service will be held at 6 PM on Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10 AM in the funeral home, immediately followed by graveside prayers and full military honors at Butler County Memorial Park.
butlerradio.com
Paul Callihan
Paul Callihan, 86, of Chicora, passed away Wednesday morning, January 11, 2023 from complications of heart, lung, and kidney disease at Butler Memorial Hospital. Paul was born in Butler on October 12, 1936. He was the son of the late Sam and Tootie Waltman Callihan. He was a 1955 graduate...
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Growths on deer spotted in North Huntingdon are likely papillomavirus, Game Commission says
Jacquie Kreiger took all the right steps when her son encountered a deer infected by a papillomavirus, state Game Commission officials said. Kreiger became concerned for the animal spotted in her North Huntingdon neighborhood cul-de-sac, when her son sent her a photo of the deer covered in fibromas. “He said...
