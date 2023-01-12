Andrew Musko Jr, 94 of Butler passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Butler on September 13, 1928 to the late Andrew and Ann (Sheptak) Musko Sr. Andrew was a Corporal for the US Army from 1951-1953. He worked at Armco as a Crane man in the slab mill and retired in 1991. He was a member at American Legion, Post 778, where he ran dances and bingo, he was a past Chaplin of Post 778, member of Color Guard, and past council member and choir member of St. Andrew Russian Orthodox Church. Andrew was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved going to the casino with his sister, and traveled all over the USA. His favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Andrew is survived by his daughter Deborah Ervin; sister Agnes Rajchel; grandchildren Lee Criley, Sommer (Sean) Peters, and Kacey (Cole) Smietana; great grandchildren Gavin, Conner, Braden, Bristol, Brenna, Harper, and Haven; and life-long friends Ron and Roberta Criley. Andrew was preceded in death by his siblings William and Robert Musko. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1-3 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Panahida service will be held at 6 PM on Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10 AM in the funeral home, immediately followed by graveside prayers and full military honors at Butler County Memorial Park.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO