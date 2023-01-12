Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Philly Squatter Issue PersistsAlexCapPhiladelphia, PA
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Related
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gives felons second chance and grants most pardons in Pennsylvania history
Do you feel that registered felons should be given a second chance for clemency? Governor Tom Wolf issued his final 369 pardons this week because he is adamant that the choices made in the past shouldn't prevent Pennsylvanians from moving forward. His total number of pardons signed now stands at 2,540.
wdiy.org
Shapiro Selects Lower Merion Superintendent to be Secretary of Education
A suburban Philadelphia superintendent is likely to be the state’s next Secretary of Education. WESA’s Sarah Schneider reports that Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced his nomination Monday. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/10/23)
Pennsylvania’s GOP-Controlled Legislature Trying to Impeach DA Larry Krasner Failed to Show ‘Misbehavior in Office,’ Court Finds
A Pennsylvania court found that the commonwealth’s GOP-controlled legislature supplied no “constitutionally sound” reason to proceed with impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D). One of the most visible figures in a wave of progressive prosecutors elected on a criminal justice reform platform, Krasner faced opposition...
Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend
The feasibility study, which was conducted through a collaboration between Indiana University of Pennsylvania and several state agencies, examined the five-year period from 2016-2021 and estimated the costs of adopting OSHA standards for commonwealth employees under the governor’s jurisdiction to be $54.8 million at baseline and $14.4 million for year one. The post Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania lawmakers hopeful in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf’s complex legacy
(The Center Square) – As the sun sets on Gov. Tom Wolf’s eight-year run, a reconstituted General Assembly says it welcomes the future that lies ahead, with some taking comfort in a familiar promise of bipartisanship that often precedes a new administration. And so far, legislative sources say,...
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
The Black population inhales 56% more toxic air than it produces, whereas white people breathe in 17% less pollution than they release. The post Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
butlerradio.com
Effort Underway To Move Up The Pennsylvania Presidential Primary
An effort is underway by Democrats in the state legislature to move up the presidential primary in Pennsylvania. A new bill is set to be introduced in Harrisburg that would move the presidential primary up a month in 2024. Supporters of the bill say the earlier primary will give voters...
YAHOO!
Former Bucks County DA poised to be next Pennsylvania Attorney General
A former top Bucks County prosecutor who helped convict Pennsylvania’s first female attorney general is poised to become its second female top law enforcement officer. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that he intends to name Michelle Henry, his current first deputy, to succeed him as Pennsylvania Attorney General. Henry,...
How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
philadelphiaweekly.com
The Treaty of Shackamaxon: Exploring the Impact of the Agreement Between William Penn & the Lenape Tribe
The Treaty of Shackamaxon, signed in 1682 between William Penn and the Lenape tribe, is a crucial part of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia history. Despite its importance, many Philadelphians may not be familiar with the details of the treaty and its lasting impact on the region. In this article, we’ll delve into the history of the Treaty of Shackamaxon, examining its origins, its significance, and why it’s still relevant today.
buckscountyherald.com
Shapiro plans to nominate former Bucks DA Michelle Henry for state Attorney General
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he plans to nominate Bucks County’s former top prosecutor Michelle Henry to replace him as Attorney General. “Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said Wednesday during a KYW radio interview. “You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant.”
Pa. Gov. Wolf pardons rapper Meek Mill of drug and weapons charges from 2008
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008.
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
New Jersey Globe
Democrats to Dr. Oz: run for office as a Republican in New Jersey, please
A top New Jersey Democrat remains hopeful that Dr. Mehmet Oz returns to his home in Cliffside Park and runs for office in New Jersey. “Dr. Oz is fresh off of getting embarrassed in the Pennsylvania US Senate race and exposed a Trump-loving fraud. New Jersey Democrats would welcome a chance to beat Dr. Oz here as well and send him back to one of his other ten houses,” Saily Avelenda, the executive director of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee told the New Jersey Globe. “But maybe he should leave the tequila and crudités in Pennsylvania — Jersey is more of a pizza and bagels kind of state.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
Comments / 0