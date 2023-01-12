ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Pennsylvania’s GOP-Controlled Legislature Trying to Impeach DA Larry Krasner Failed to Show ‘Misbehavior in Office,’ Court Finds

A Pennsylvania court found that the commonwealth’s GOP-controlled legislature supplied no “constitutionally sound” reason to proceed with impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D). One of the most visible figures in a wave of progressive prosecutors elected on a criminal justice reform platform, Krasner faced opposition...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend

The feasibility study, which was conducted through a collaboration between Indiana University of Pennsylvania and several state agencies, examined the five-year period from 2016-2021 and estimated the costs of adopting OSHA standards for commonwealth employees under the governor’s jurisdiction to be $54.8 million at baseline and $14.4 million for year one. The post Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Effort Underway To Move Up The Pennsylvania Presidential Primary

An effort is underway by Democrats in the state legislature to move up the presidential primary in Pennsylvania. A new bill is set to be introduced in Harrisburg that would move the presidential primary up a month in 2024. Supporters of the bill say the earlier primary will give voters...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YAHOO!

Former Bucks County DA poised to be next Pennsylvania Attorney General

A former top Bucks County prosecutor who helped convict Pennsylvania’s first female attorney general is poised to become its second female top law enforcement officer. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that he intends to name Michelle Henry, his current first deputy, to succeed him as Pennsylvania Attorney General. Henry,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

The Treaty of Shackamaxon: Exploring the Impact of the Agreement Between William Penn & the Lenape Tribe

The Treaty of Shackamaxon, signed in 1682 between William Penn and the Lenape tribe, is a crucial part of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia history. Despite its importance, many Philadelphians may not be familiar with the details of the treaty and its lasting impact on the region. In this article, we’ll delve into the history of the Treaty of Shackamaxon, examining its origins, its significance, and why it’s still relevant today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Shapiro plans to nominate former Bucks DA Michelle Henry for state Attorney General

Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he plans to nominate Bucks County’s former top prosecutor Michelle Henry to replace him as Attorney General. “Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said Wednesday during a KYW radio interview. “You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf

Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Democrats to Dr. Oz: run for office as a Republican in New Jersey, please

A top New Jersey Democrat remains hopeful that Dr. Mehmet Oz returns to his home in Cliffside Park and runs for office in New Jersey. “Dr. Oz is fresh off of getting embarrassed in the Pennsylvania US Senate race and exposed a Trump-loving fraud. New Jersey Democrats would welcome a chance to beat Dr. Oz here as well and send him back to one of his other ten houses,” Saily Avelenda, the executive director of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee told the New Jersey Globe. “But maybe he should leave the tequila and crudités in Pennsylvania — Jersey is more of a pizza and bagels kind of state.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy