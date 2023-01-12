ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

A players-only meeting could have changed the course of Kentucky’s season

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up, without understatement, the biggest win of their season, and one they were truly desperate for in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. After an unthinkable, and inexcusable, loss at home to South Carolina on Tuesday night, Kentucky went into Thompson-Boling Arena and knocked off...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where does UK’s win at No. 5 Tennessee rank under John Calipari?

What a day. What a game. What a win. With things turning about as ugly as it’s been in Lexington under John Calipari, the Kentucky Wildcats faced seemingly impossible odds in Saturday’s road game vs. the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. To give you an idea of how improbable...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kobi Albert, Kentucky DB transfer, announces SEC West destination

Kobi Albert, a Kentucky defensive back who entered the transfer portal a week ago, has announced his new program. Albert wrote on social media, “Y’all call it Starkvegas, I call it HOME!!!” Albert is an early key addition for Zach Arnett. Albert hails from Fairfield (Alabama) Prep,...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kyra Elzy finds positives in Cats’ 0-5 start in SEC play

It’s been a tough road for Coach Kyra Elzy and the Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball program. They’re currently on a five-game losing streak and find themselves at the bottom of the SEC standings. Facing their third ranked opponent in as many games, Kentucky put up a good...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Questionable officiating nearly cost Kentucky late vs. Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats knocked off the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, in what ended up being a physical matchup in Knoxville. Luckily, the Cats knocked down their free throws this afternoon, going 22/25 from the charity stripe, but a flagrant foul called on Antonio Reeves late in the second half almost turned the tide.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Cats get their first big win: What they need to do next

After beginning the season as a 1-seed in Joe Lunardi of ESPN’s bracketology, entering Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats had slid all the way down to the Next Four Out as they came into Knoxville with a 10-6 record, no significant wins, and an embarrassing Quad 4 home loss against South Carolina.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Three-star running back commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another Yahtzee! for Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Football Team. Jamarion Wilcox, a three-star running (according to 247 Sports) running back out of Douglasville, Ga., announced his commitment to UK Football on Twitter Friday night. Wilcox committed to Kentucky over Clemson and Ohio...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky knocks off No. 5 Tennessee: 3 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Knoxville this afternoon to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, and they left Thompson-Boling Arena with a win 63-56. Needing a bounceback game after a couple of bad losses, the Cats had another slow start. Only this time, they responded on both ends of the court to take a 33-26 lead into the locker room.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Tennessee pregame reading and game thread

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at 12pm ET at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or ESPN app. Finishing the 2020-21 season 9-16, losing to St. Peters in 2022, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
aseaofblue.com

Cason Wallace plans to play vs. Tennessee, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats are headed to Knoxville for a matchup with a very talented Tennessee Volunteers team Saturday, and as of Friday night, the statuses of Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin have been up in the air. But according to Jack Pilgrim of KSR, it is expected that Wallace will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other

Kentucky is in the middle of yet another bad season, which has brought further scrutiny to John Calipari. Some new information about the Wildcats basketball program also reflects poorly upon the school’s athletic leadership. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker answered fan questions about Kentucky in a mailbag column he published on Thursday. The column sought to... The post Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky recruits shine in the updated 247 Sports rankings

With the high school basketball season well underway, it is time for the updated rankings to start coming out for the class of 2023. For the Kentucky Wildcats, John Calipari has put together the top class in the country once again, and seems to have found that recruiting edge he had when he first arrived to Lexington. According to the numbers, this could arguably be the top class Coach Cal has ever brought into Lexington.,
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Bleav in Kentucky talks basketball struggles, Liam Coen return, and more

Another week, another double-dose of Bleav in Kentucky!. On the football edition, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow discussed the long-awaited return of Liam Coen, who is back as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator after a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams. On the basketball edition, Hardy and Gershon...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Highlights, box score and Game MVP from Wildcats’ win over Tennessee

It took them over two months, but the Kentucky Wildcats finally has a victory over a Top-25 opponent, and boy was it a big one. The Wildcats pulled off a shocking upset on Saturday, defeating the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in a 63-56 nail-biter at Thompson-Boling Arena. Kentucky announced just...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Bluegrass Banter: “Barber Shop” Edition

In the latest episode of Bluegrass Banter, we have our first ever “Barber Shop” edition. Dylan and I are joined by Zack Geoghegan of KSR, Chris Bolton of ABC 36, Matt Sak of Cats Coverage, and Charities for Kentucky NIL founder Todd Harris, as we talk all things surrounding Kentucky Basketball currently.
LEXINGTON, KY

