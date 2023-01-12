ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Ropes review – Windrush boxer’s tale of triumph and tragedy over 12 gut-wrenching rounds

 3 days ago
Rags to riches to rags again … Mensah Bediako (Vernon) in On the Ropes.

This play enacts a boxer’s real-life story in 12 rounds, and what a life it is: the Caribbean-born Vernon Vanriel came to Britain at the age of six and rose from trainee electrician to the nation’s No 2 lightweight champion in 1982 before losing his fortune and becoming trapped in destitution and statelessness by the Windrush scandal.

Zahra Mansouri’s boxing ring stage is slowly pulled apart as the glittering career gives way to the second, darker act in Vanriel’s life when he sinks into depression and drug dependency. Worse still, he is refused re-entry to the UK after travelling to Jamaica, living in poverty and ill health for the next 13 years before David Lammy MP and the Guardian’s campaigning leads to his return home, and a landmark victory in the high court.

It is jointly narrated by Mensah Bediako as Vanriel, alongside Amber James and Ashley D Gayle who play a chorus of broad-brush characters, from his mother to his managers.

Directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour and written by Vanriel along with Dougie Blaxland, it is without doubt an extraordinary rags-to-riches-to-rags-again story but delivered in a production that is too faithfully focused on the chronology of events rather than their dramatic power. At two-and-a-half hours long, it becomes less and less light on its feet.

Scenes around Vanriel’s depression and poverty are gut-wrenching but too often the play powers on to the next event without gathering emotional momentum or exploring the themes it raises, from the trauma of Vanriel’s mental health crisis (he is sectioned) to his outspokenness on the class and race disparities between boxers and managers.

Lots of energy … (from left) Amber James, Mensah Bediako and Ashley D Gayle in On the Ropes.

James and Gayle bring lots of energy to the stage and sometimes seem to work harder than Bediako to bring the story to life. Narration is interspersed with songs, well sung and infectious (from Otis Redding’s Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay to UB40’s version of Red, Red Wine and Nina Simone’s To Be Young, Gifted and Black). They give the show a big heart but there are too many and they bear more than a touch of the karaoke bar.

Ultimately, this is an important story to see on stage but one that might have been better enacted in shorter, punchier rounds.

The Guardian

The Guardian

