Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Snow on the way to the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — The clouds that held fast over all but western/southwest Iowa most of today will continue into tonight. Temperatures will cool down into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wednesday will start off with clouds, before the big winter system comes...
KCCI.com
Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
KCCI.com
Iowa DOT responds to multi-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — In Clarke County, Iowa Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Osceola. We don't know if anyone was hurt in the crash.
KCCI.com
A change could be coming to Granger's well-known water towers
GRANGER, Iowa — No matter how small the town, most can be recognized by their skyline. A change could be coming to Granger's well-known water towers. An area just off Highway 17 will be home to a new 500,000-gallon water tower. People already have a lot to say about the existing two towers.
KCCI.com
‘Birds can be a blessing’: Windsor Heights changes chicken limit
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Two young girls convinced Windsor Heights City Council to increase the number of chickens that residents can have in their backyards. Tuesday night, city council considered changes to the city code to allow residents to have up to six chickens. The girls urged the council...
KCCI.com
Faulty furnaces at Iowa apartment complex prompt evacuation of tenants
AMES, Iowa — More than 200 Ames apartment tenants are out of their homes after the city ordered them to leave their units when an inspection found faulty furnaces. The Madison apartment complex is about 2 miles west of Iowa State University. "So I got a phone call from...
KCCI.com
Iowa State basketball fans brave cold for good seats at ISU vs. Texas game
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University students are lined up to get into Hilton Coliseum for Tuesday night's game. The highly anticipated match-up is between the # 12 ranked Iowa State Cyclones and #7 ranked Texas Longhorns. Fans were decked out in their Cyclones gear – from blankets to...
KCCI.com
Hundreds of tenants now homeless in Ames after faulty furnaces prompt evacuation
AMES, Iowa — More than 200 Ames apartment tenants are homeless after the city ordered them to leave their units after an inspection found faulty furnaces. The Madison apartment complex is about two miles west of Iowa State University. "So I got a phone call from my roommate saying...
KCCI.com
Boone County sheriff completes investigation into truck hit by apparent bullet
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The Boone County sheriff feared it wasinvestigating a car shot while driving down the highway by a masked man picking off headlines from the ditch. That's what they posted on their Facebook page on Monday. The incident happened Friday, Jan. 13, the woman driving the...
KCCI.com
Drake falls at home in key MVC battle
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake blew a 13-point halftime lead at home, eventually losing to Missouri State 65-62 in overtime Wednesday night at the Knapp Center. Missouri State swept the regular season series, handing Drake a costly loss. The Bulldogs are now 5-4 and in 7th place in the Valley. They began the night just 1.5 games out of first place.
KCCI.com
Close Up: School choice, governor's inauguration, State of the Judiciary
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we take a look at Gov. Reynolds' school choice plan. LastThursday, a Senate committee asked for public comments on Gov. Reynolds' proposal to allow parents to use taxpayer funds for private schools for their kids. On Friday, Gov. Reynolds...
KCCI.com
Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule
AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
KCCI.com
New program helps Iowans with special needs put life skills into practice
URBANDALE, Iowa — A new program is helping Iowans with special needs navigate their daily lives as adults. Vodec in Urbandale showcased its Transitional Focus Program during an open house on Monday. Eight people are currently enrolled in the program, which started in September. The program is designed for...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with 3 counts of animal neglect
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police say that a man sought emergency medical treatment on Saturday for a dead dog. Court documents show the dog was unkempt and covered with sores when Eric Hill brought it to a veterinarian. Officers then searched Hill's home and found another...
KCCI.com
Man arrested after police chase in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Pleasant Hill early Tuesday morning. Pleasant Hill police say that around 2 a.m. Tuesday, an officer approached 27-year-old Jonathan Huynh, of Des Moines, who was parked in a Pleasant Hill park after hours. The vehicle Huynh was in had no license plates. When the officer approached Huynh, he drove off.
KCCI.com
Des Moines parents warn about dangers of fentanyl following their son's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Deric and Kathy Kidd say it's been a long journey as they've tried to figure out what led up to the death of their teenage son Sebastian. "Our son went through a lot throughout his life, a lot of loss [and] a lot of pain," his father Deric explained. "He was great on the outside. You saw the smiles and the laughter and it was a joy to be around him. But I think he was trying to internalize a lot of things that he went through."
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police investigate attempted murder-suicide
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide on Copper Drive in West Des Moines. West Des Moines police say that around 3:53 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a 911 call from a woman stating that she had been shot by her boyfriend. When they...
KCCI.com
New gender identity policies in effect for Des Moines Diocese
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Diocese'sgender identity policies go into effect today. Under those policies - preferred pronouns are prohibited during ministry. The diocese now only recognizes biological sex in terms of bathrooms and sports activities. A spokesperson for the diocese says the policies came after a...
KCCI.com
Windsor Heights police investigate homicide, suicide
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police say that around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a deceased person at 6406 Carpenter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 45-year-old Kristie Allen, of Windsor Heights, dead. Police say evidence at the scene indicates that Allen was assaulted...
KCCI.com
Bondurant-Farrar High School holds volunteer event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BONDURANT, Iowa — On Monday, people across central Iowa volunteered in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. At Bondurant-Farrar High School, teachers packed 20,000 meals for Meals from the Heartland. The meals will be shipped to hungry people around the world and have a shelf-life of two years.
Comments / 0