Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Snow on the way to the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — The clouds that held fast over all but western/southwest Iowa most of today will continue into tonight. Temperatures will cool down into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wednesday will start off with clouds, before the big winter system comes...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa DOT responds to multi-vehicle crash in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — In Clarke County, Iowa Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Osceola. We don't know if anyone was hurt in the crash.
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

A change could be coming to Granger's well-known water towers

GRANGER, Iowa — No matter how small the town, most can be recognized by their skyline. A change could be coming to Granger's well-known water towers. An area just off Highway 17 will be home to a new 500,000-gallon water tower. People already have a lot to say about the existing two towers.
GRANGER, IA
KCCI.com

Drake falls at home in key MVC battle

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake blew a 13-point halftime lead at home, eventually losing to Missouri State 65-62 in overtime Wednesday night at the Knapp Center. Missouri State swept the regular season series, handing Drake a costly loss. The Bulldogs are now 5-4 and in 7th place in the Valley. They began the night just 1.5 games out of first place.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule

AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man charged with 3 counts of animal neglect

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police say that a man sought emergency medical treatment on Saturday for a dead dog. Court documents show the dog was unkempt and covered with sores when Eric Hill brought it to a veterinarian. Officers then searched Hill's home and found another...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man arrested after police chase in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Pleasant Hill early Tuesday morning. Pleasant Hill police say that around 2 a.m. Tuesday, an officer approached 27-year-old Jonathan Huynh, of Des Moines, who was parked in a Pleasant Hill park after hours. The vehicle Huynh was in had no license plates. When the officer approached Huynh, he drove off.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines parents warn about dangers of fentanyl following their son's death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deric and Kathy Kidd say it's been a long journey as they've tried to figure out what led up to the death of their teenage son Sebastian. "Our son went through a lot throughout his life, a lot of loss [and] a lot of pain," his father Deric explained. "He was great on the outside. You saw the smiles and the laughter and it was a joy to be around him. But I think he was trying to internalize a lot of things that he went through."
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines police investigate attempted murder-suicide

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide on Copper Drive in West Des Moines. West Des Moines police say that around 3:53 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a 911 call from a woman stating that she had been shot by her boyfriend. When they...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

New gender identity policies in effect for Des Moines Diocese

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Diocese'sgender identity policies go into effect today. Under those policies - preferred pronouns are prohibited during ministry. The diocese now only recognizes biological sex in terms of bathrooms and sports activities. A spokesperson for the diocese says the policies came after a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Windsor Heights police investigate homicide, suicide

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police say that around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a deceased person at 6406 Carpenter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 45-year-old Kristie Allen, of Windsor Heights, dead. Police say evidence at the scene indicates that Allen was assaulted...
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA

