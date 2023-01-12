DES MOINES, Iowa — Deric and Kathy Kidd say it's been a long journey as they've tried to figure out what led up to the death of their teenage son Sebastian. "Our son went through a lot throughout his life, a lot of loss [and] a lot of pain," his father Deric explained. "He was great on the outside. You saw the smiles and the laughter and it was a joy to be around him. But I think he was trying to internalize a lot of things that he went through."

