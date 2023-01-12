ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Story review – all the charm of a forgotten SNES classic

 3 days ago
Colourful and clever … Sports Story.

Like developer Sidebar’s 2017 cult triumph Golf Story, Sport Story feels like an exceptional title from the Super Nintendo era. You’re holidaying on a bright, retro-flavoured, pixelated island with your golf coach and friends. The aesthetic isn’t far from a handheld Pokémon or Zelda, immediately inviting and comfortable to play around in.

In this colourful, clever RPG, rather than using swords and sorcery to forge our way through a fantasy world, we play in resort towns populated by athletes who can teach us new sports – tennis, BMX, cricket, football. There are, of course, also malign forces at work: a menacing corporation buying up local greenways, and a sort of athletic mafia that hampers the player’s journey. What begins as a relaxing vacation with sunny beaches and glitzy malls soon takes us into dark silver mines full of puzzles to solve and citizens to help.

The writing is a real highlight. The tone of every exchange is sharp and light, and the shape and size of the text changes for emphasis, a simple visual design choice that gives a real sense of voice. However, despite charming characters and lush, colourful worlds, the game suffers from some rough glitches and design faults. There were moments – notably, during an otherwise delightful tennis match with some babies – where the game broke, and I was soft-locked in place. The quest log is unreliable, and in a game that asks you to fetch a great deal of objects for many, many characters, that is frustrating.

But technical wobbliness doesn’t always denote a bad game. The sheer charm of the writing, delightful golfing and the warmth of the world compensate for the rough edges. It’s a generously big game, too – imperfect, but special nonetheless.

The Guardian

