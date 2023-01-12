ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budowsky: A post-McCarthy deal of the century

By Brent Budowsky, opinion contributor
 3 days ago

The People’s House has become a rogue institution, with a Speaker chosen through secret deals with 20 radical Republicans, who:

  1. outvoted 200 more moderate Republicans;
  2. dictated the terms and conditions of what may be the weakest Speakership in congressional history;
  3. threaten to cause a debt-ceiling disaster that could crash the American and world economy;
  4. suggest cutting defense spending so severely that the impact would help democracy’s enemies in Russia and China;
  5. set up a special committee to attack the Justice Department and FBI, targeting Attorney General Merrick Garland, one of the most brilliant and nonpartisan legal leaders who ever held that office;
  6. seek destructive cuts against Medicare and Social Security, among other things.

Before elaborating on the above, given the major dangers facing the republic, let me suggest that President Biden, Senate Democratic and Republican leaders, and House Democratic leaders consider a “deal of the century” that would seek for 2023 as close to a government of national unity as our country has seen since World War II.

In the House, Democrats would reach out to moderate Republicans, many of whom are appalled by much of what is happening and who were asked to simply ratify deals made with the 20 rebel Republicans covertly by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

These moderate Republicans would become political Independents, caucus with Democrats and be promised that the Democrats would support them for reelection in 2024.

In the Senate, Biden and Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), would reach out to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to seek an agreement aimed to result in the maximum achievable bipartisan legislation on major issues such as comprehensive immigration reform and a debt-ceiling agreement that would protect the American and world economy and avoid the stock and bond market crash that is today very possible.

It is alarming to many financial observers that even now, some of the 20 renegade Republicans are threatening aggressive action that would force the House to include draconian budget cuts in the debt-ceiling bill, apparently believing they could pressure McCarthy to surrender to this, as he did on virtually every major demand they made.

But the Senate would never accept this. President Biden would never accept this. And many moderate, moderate-conservative and fiscally conservative House Republicans would loathe this.

Tea party Republicans tried this in 2011, and it was a financial disaster. If their strategy fails and they defeat the debt-ceiling increase, it would destroy the full faith and credit of the United States, drive the U.S. into default, and crash stock and bond markets.

Moderate Republicans — especially those from districts President Biden carried in 2020 — do not want to be blamed for this. Who is hurt? Everybody. Working-class voters, labor unions, major corporations, farmers and small business would be devastated!

Democratic campaign managers would see a flood of campaign donations against Republicans who vote for these measures, including massive grassroots small donors and traditional Democratic donors. There would be a tidal wave of dark-money donations from GOP and corporate donors against Republicans who damage their interests so severely.

Do moderate Republican members want to be pressured to vote for Social Security and Medicare cuts? Cuts for child care? For women? Extreme cuts on defense and aid for military families at a time they are claiming to want to combat Chinese aggression and Russian wars in Europe?

If a handful of moderate House Republicans wanted to make a big move, go Independent, caucus with Democrats, vote their conscience and vote with their constituents, their prospects for reelection would be improved with Democratic support.

What used to be the Republican Party has deserted them. They are trapped between former President Trump on one side and a Speaker who made secret deals with a small number of Republicans they have little in common with on the other.

A motion to vacate would pass.

This deal of the century would bring a bipartisanship that voters hunger for.

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.

Jessica
2d ago

When we take a step back and see what we as an American People have just survived...an American Government takeover Attempt; a more bipartisan system is a win for everyone. The Radical Republicans need to negotiate with the middle more on where the cuts are coming from if they want the Independents and Democrats Votes...Thus the more Moderate Republicans trying to find the middle ground...

bluelake
2d ago

McCarthy is a coward and a yes man to trumpy dumpy. When is he going to.learn Trump is a giant liar and loser???

Bob Morris
2d ago

why would house repubs have to vote with 20 extremist They could just vote against it They didn't make deal Mccarthy did and I'm pretty sure that those 20 can't stop the majority

