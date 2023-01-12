Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 07:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, Pearl River, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CST Sunday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 02/07/1959. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 6 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...This evening through Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
