College Station, TX

How to watch Lady Vols basketball vs. Texas A&M on TV, live stream

By Dani Mohr, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
Tennessee women's basketball faces off against the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday.

Following their 84-71 win over Vanderbilt last week, the Lady Vols will look to stay on top in the SEC East. Tennessee is undefeated in conference play this season and a win over A&M would extend it's five-game winning streak.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, will fight to earn it's first conference win of the season to bounce back after a five-game losing streak.

Here's everything to know to watch the SEC matchup on Thursday.

Location: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: ESPN+/SECN+

Online radio broadcast: 99.1 The Sports Animal

