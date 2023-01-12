ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

A quick look at some of the first bills filed during the 2023 General Assembly session

By William J. Ford
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

For the last few years, criminal justice reform efforts have been a top priority for the Maryland General Assembly. As the 2023 session gets underway, lawmakers are expected to consider legislation that would tighten restrictions for concealed carry gun permits and expand civil liability for child sexual abuse.

The measures were among the more than 250 pre-filed bills that were read across the desks in the House of Delegates and Senate on Wednesday afternoon and are likely to be among the first to receive committee hearings this year.

Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Montgomery) is lead sponsor of Senate Bill 1 , titled the “Gun Safety Act of 2023,” which prohibits a person from knowingly wearing, carrying or transporting a firearm within 100 feet near a place of public accommodation. Such places would include a hotel, movie theater or retail stores.

The current law states that a person cannot carry a firearm at places including legislative buildings, state parks, school property or within 1,000 feet of a demonstration in a public place.

The legislation comes months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that New York’s concealed carry law violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution — a major decision that expands the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. In response, Maryland lifted the state’s requirement that gun owners needed to show a special need for protection to carry a gun in public.

As of Wednesday morning, Waldstreicher’s bill was among 130 Senate bills filed before the session opened.

More than 120 bills were pre-filed in the House.

In that chamber, Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), chair of the House Economic Matters Committee, has filed House Bill 1 which would alter the definition of child “sexual abuse” in civil actions and would allow a person to file a suit for damages against an abuser “at any time” going forward. The bill, which has been introduced three times over the last four years, would also create a two year “lookback window” to allow victims previously barred from filing claims to do so during a limited period of time.

In September, President Joe Biden signed federal legislation that eliminated time constraints for sexual abuse survivors to file claims. Some of the acts include sex trafficking, forced labor and sexual exploitation of children. Under the previous federal law, minors who survived the abuse could file claims until they turned 28 years old or until a decade after the violation or injury became discovered.

Here’s a quick look at a few other pre-filed bills from the House and Senate:

House Bill 3 sponsored by Del. Sandy Bartlett (D-Anne Arundel) would require the Maryland State Police Gun Center to create and maintain a statewide database to track information on firearms surrendered under protective orders.

House Bill 22 from Del. Robert Long (R-Baltimore County) reintroduces legislation to require a voter’s signature on an absentee ballot envelope. The bill would not allow a local election board to remove a ballot from the envelope unless it’s signed and verified.

House Bill 34 from Del. Terri Hill (D-Howard) would prohibit landlords from increasing a tenant’s rent solely because of a judgement entered against them in failure to pay rent case. The bill would also seal all records relating to court proceedings if the case did not result in a judgement of possession.

House Bill 121 sponsored by Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Montgomery) would strengthen the ability of people receiving mental health treatment to be involved in treatment decisions and require a “long-range discharge goal” as part of treatments, as well as an estimate for how long the person would state at certain health care facilities before being transferred to less restrictive or intensive programs. The bill is cross-filed with Senate Bill 8 sponsored by Sen. Malcolm Augustine (D-Prince George’s).

Senate Bill 21 from Sen. Chris West (R-Baltimore County), which is being reintroduced from last year, would alter the definition of a “person in a position of authority” who engages in a sexual act with a minor. That person would include someone who works at an after school program, sports scouting or recreational activity, day or overnight camp and a religious institution.

Senate Bill 69 from Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s) would require the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission to create a “uniform citizen positive feedback” system to be used by all police agencies in the state.

The post A quick look at some of the first bills filed during the 2023 General Assembly session appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 3

Related
Wbaltv.com

Maryland legislative leaders prioritize filling state job vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders are making a new priority to fill vacancies across state government. Some state agencies have anywhere from 10% to 30% vacancies. According to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, the state has 10,000 open positions to fill, which includes budgeted and unbudgeted positions, as well as 2,800 abolished positions.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland

The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces groundbreaking advancements for MD THINK platform

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced new groundbreaking advancements through the state’s MD THINK (Maryland Total Human Services Integrated Network) platform, including a new MD Job Genie to help better connect job seekers to employers ready to hire. First announced in 2017, MD THINK is a first-in-the-nation cloud-based platform to deliver integrated health and human services programs.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Maryland man with early Alzheimer's finds hope in new drug

The Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval in January to a drug called Lecanemab, marketed as Leqembi. It is considered a breakthrough drug in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is not a cure but scientists believe it can slow down the symptoms of the memory-robbing disease. More than...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy