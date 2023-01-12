It’s that time of year, again. The season when holiday recipes, Starbucks holiday drinks, New Year’s plans and resolutions are all on the mind. And if one of your resolutions is to cut down on spending—especially with rising food prices—while still treating yourself, Wendy’s has a promotion that may just help that resolution stick. Say hello to the return of the Wendy’s Key Tags promotion! Meaning—your $2 gateway to a year’s worth of free Jr. Frosty-deliciousness is back.

