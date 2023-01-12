ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Boutique Hotel set to open in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County is experiencing a burst of hotel growth, with 12 establishments on the books to open across the next three years. Crews are making final touches at the new 4-star Hotel Hartness, off Highway 14, set to start operating March 1. "The timing is...
News19 WLTX

'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville named on The New York Times’ 2023 ’52 Places to Go’ list

Greenville is kicking off 2023 with another accolade. The city ranks No. 14 on The New York Times‘ 2023 “52 Places to Go” list. Joining locations such as London, Istanbul and Taipei, Greenville makes the list for its access to outdoor adventures, as well as its culinary scene, which includes more than 200 downtown area restaurants — 85 percent of which are local, without a tie to a national chain, said writer Ari Bendersky in the piece.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
GREENVILLE, SC
housebeautiful.com

Designer Whitney McGregor Freshens Up a Starter Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina

When a young couple’s charming 1942 home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, needed a new aesthetic direction, they called in Greenville designer Whitney McGregor for help. The result is so upbeat and fresh that McGregor says she would happily move right in. “In another world, I live here by myself,” McGregor laughs. “It’s happy and cozy and bright, and it’s reflective of my clients and their personality. They’re light and fun-loving.”
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Restaurant Week kicks off in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Thursday marks the beginning of South Carolina Restaurant Week and there is plenty of options in the Upstate. There are about 50 restaurants in Greenville County and nine restaurants in Spartanburg County. participating in the culinary celebration this week. Not only can you find great deals during this week, but you can […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

NCWSA customers impacted by cold weather

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority was recently impacted by the cold weather with widespread plumbing issues throughout Newberry County, according to Manager Brent Richardson. “Many customers reported a loss of pressure from frozen pipes and others reported pipes that froze and burst,” he said....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Bon Secours St. Francis to illuminate Greenville campuses in blue lights

In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will illuminate its downtown and Eastside campuses in blue lights on Jan. 11. The event is also in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign and #WearBlueDay, which works to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for truck following hit-and-run at Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department is searching for a truck following a hit-and-run that happened in a Walmart parking lot. According police, the incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Walmart on Benton Road after a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian at around 11:35 a.m.
TRAVELERS REST, SC

