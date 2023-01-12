Read full article on original website
Related
Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
At least 6 killed after powerful tornado slams Alabama
A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. David Hill, sheriff for Autauga County, Alabama, confirmed to CBS News that there were at least six fatalities in the county. Ernie Baggett, emergency management agency director in Autauga County, Alabama, told CBS News that about 40 homes were damaged or destroyed. The tornado's destruction traversed a path of about 20 miles in the communities of Old Kingston and Marbury, Baggett said.Search and...
Northeast expected to see heavy rain, some snow later in week
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a potent late-week storm that is expected to bring a threat of severe thunderstorms to the Southeast as heavy rain and some snow spread into the Northeast. An area of low pressure is sliding out of the Rockies and into the Plains, and it will track across the Southern and Eastern states Thursday and Friday. A widespread area of rain will develop from the Great Lakes to the Southeast on Thursday before reaching the Eastern Seaboard by Thursday night. Thunderstorms are likely in the Southeast, where there will be a risk of severe weather, especially Thursday afternoon and...
WHNT-TV
How Vince McMahon Seized Control of WWE Again
His shrewd maneuvering allowed him to smoothly regain control of the company he unceremoniously departed in July. The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County.
WHNT-TV
Unheralded Rookies Who Could Impact the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs
Sports Illustrated compiles a list of rookies drafted in the fourth round or lower who are poised to play important roles this postseason. The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County.
WATCH: Alabama Resident Completely Loses It After Lightning Strikes Near Her Home
Alabama is one of the stormiest states in the country, so residents have grown used to the weather. But no matter how many storms someone lives through, they can never be prepared to have a flash of a lightning strike right in front of their eyes. One resident living in...
The Weather Channel
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
Tornadoes In The US Have Already Killed 7 & Officials Are 'Still Searching For Bodies'
At least seven people have been killed, including a five-year-old child, after several storms and tornadoes touched down across the southern United States. CNN also reports high winds from the storm ripped off the roofs of people's homes, damaged power lines and knocked over trees. According to the Storm Prediction...
At least 8 dead — including 5-year-old — after tornadoes sweep southeast US
At least eight people are dead — including a 5-year-old boy — after tornadoes ripped through parts of the southeast US on Thursday. The 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, central Georgia, FOX5 Atlanta’s Eric Perry reported Thursday night. The adult in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The child is thus far the only confirmed victim of the violent storm system in Georgia, where a freight train also appeared to have been knocked off its tracks by the winds. The remaining seven fatalities occurred in Autauga County in central Alabama. On...
The Weather Channel
Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe thunderstorms in the South could...
CBS42.com
Staying dry through Wednesday, Weather AWARE on Thursday
An area of high pressure will build over Alabama today. We will have a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight, clouds will build across the region and it will not be as cold. Lows will be...
As a storm system barrels across Central US with tornadoes, flooding and snow, another threatens West Coast with more floods
A major multi-hazard storm barreling across the country continues to bring the risk of strong tornadoes and flooding to the South, and ice and snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest on Tuesday.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rainfall and Damaging Tornadoes in South Resulted in Damaged Buildings, Power Outages and Water Rescue
The severe weather conditions in the South unloaded flooding rainfall and damaging tornadoes, causing power outages, damaged properties and water rescue. The first days of January in the South were chaotic as a damaging storm rampaged portions of the South, resulting in five reported injuries. In portions of the United...
At least seven dead after multiple tornadoes, severe winds tear through South
NEW YORK — A massive storm system sweeping across the United States struck the South on Thursday with severe winds and numerous tornadoes, killing at least seven people in Alabama and Georgia. In Alabama's Autauga County, northwest of Montgomery, at least six people died due to the severe weather,...
Southeast Soon to Get Blasted by Bad Weather, Potential Tornadoes: See Forecast
For weeks, severe weather has battered the West Coast and central US, and now, it’s coming for the Southeast. Severe storms are expected to sweep the southeastern states today (January 12), producing heavy rain, high winds, and large hail, with the possibility of tornadoes. According to the National Weather...
WHNT-TV
Report: Alabama’s Pete Golding Is Headed to Ole Miss
This comes just weeks after he said before the team’s Sugar Bowl matchup that he ‘absolutely’ planned to return to the Crimson Tide. After working with Nick Saban as Alabama’s defensive coordinator for the last four years, Pete Golding is reportedly heading to Ole Miss to take the same position, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
At least 8 dead after tornadoes rip across the South
Officials in both Alabama and Georgia issued emergency declarations following the deadly storms on Thursday that left many communities damaged and without power. At least eight fatalities were confirmed following a severe weather outbreak that spawned multiple destructive tornadoes across the southern United States on Thursday, including in the historic city of Selma, Alabama.
natureworldnews.com
Deadly Storms Force Alabama and Georgia to Declare State of Emergency; Multiple Deaths Reported in One County
Deadly storms amid severe weather in the Southern US led to a tornado outbreak on Thursday, January 12, forcing the states of Alabama and Georgia to declare a state of emergency. Multiple deaths were reported in one county, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing a tornado emergency for Autauga...
Comments / 0