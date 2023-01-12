1 killed in Scioto County, Ohio car crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scioto County Wednesday night.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on State Route 348.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Breaking News
Police say 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose, of Blue Creek, was killed when her Nissan Rogue went off the roadway and hit a tree.
Officials say she was pronounced dead on the scene.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 3