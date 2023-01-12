1 killed in Scioto County, Ohio car crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scioto County Wednesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on State Route 348.

Police say 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose, of Blue Creek, was killed when her Nissan Rogue went off the roadway and hit a tree.

Officials say she was pronounced dead on the scene.

