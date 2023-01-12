Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
neusenews.com
Arendell Parrott Academy student, Killen Harper, a semi-finalist for the NCSU Park Scholarship
At graduation, Killen will have completed 11 of the 15 AP courses offered at Parrott. She is a member of APA’s SERV club. Killen is the creator and president of her own service organization Carolina Greens, a non-profit that provides food banks and soup kitchens with fresh produce. Killen and her organization grow and gather the produce donated to food sources throughout the community. Food Sovereignty is a major focus of Killen Harper and her service to her community.
WARM program reaches out to the Jacksonville area to assist residents
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use. “Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996. The outreach event was held at […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary
Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
Onslow Co. students become ill after sharing gummies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release. The police department and Onslow County Schools are […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 12, 13 & 14
Carolyn Ann Mills, 86, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She will be laid to rest privately at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Carolyn was born on November 17, 1936, in Somerset, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Sims. Charles...
Washington-Greenville greenway feasibility study begins
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A study examining the feasibility of constructing a greenway between Beaufort and Pitt counties is now underway, the Mid-East Rural Planning Organization announced Thursday. If constructed, the greenway would span more than 20 miles from Washington to the existing Greenville Greenways, and would provide a protected route for pedestrians and bicyclists […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Murphy picked as Carteret County school system’s interim chief operations officer
BEAUFORT — Dr. Jeff Murphy has been named the county school system’s interim chief operations officer, taking over many of the duties previously held by Superintendent Richie Paylor when he served as the district’s assistant superintendent of operations. Paylor began his new post as superintendent Nov. 1,...
WITN
New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House.”. The organization says the house...
Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
WITN
Greenville coach named 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina Coach of the Year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Raymond Henderson of Greenville was named the 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Frank Starling Coach of the Year, according to SONC President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. The SONC says Henderson has been an active volunteer coach for Special Olympics Pitt County for over six years, coaching...
newbernnow.com
Sign Up for Jigsaw Puzzle Competition
Join the Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library. in a jigsaw puzzle competition at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11. The competition will be held in the library auditorium located at 400 Johnson St. Teams of 2 – 4 people will attempt to be the first team to complete...
New housing development coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
wcti12.com
Town of Trenton has 50th annual volunteer fire auction
TRENTON, Jones County — The 50th annual volunteer fire auction in Trenton took place Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The auction was the main attraction as people had tents set up selling food, clothes and antiques. The event is designed to bring people together to boost small businesses. "I've been...
carolinacoastonline.com
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
WITN
Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A national company dedicated a day to giving free wellness checks within their stores almost a decade ago. More than 4,600 Walmart’s participated in Walmart’s Wellness Check day of 2023. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Walmart customer could get a free health screening. The check-up consisted of checking glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and BMI.
WITN
Storm drain renovations coming to Union Point Park
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Parts of an Eastern Carolina park will be temporarily closed due to storm drain renovations. According to New Bern spokesperson, Colleen Roberts, a few sections of Union Point Park will be closed starting next Monday. Residents should expect construction near the south entrance and around the loop over the next few weeks.
WITN
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wednesday night Facebook post let parents know that Kingdom Kids Christian Childcare in Washington County would be closing permanently effective immediately. The Facebook post was made on January 11th at 9:00 p.m. and after negative comments on the post, parents say the Facebook page was...
Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
Comments / 0