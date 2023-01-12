ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

POLYWOOD Unveils New Eleven Thousand-Square-Foot Outdoor Furniture Showroom in Atlanta Market

By Lisa Hay
 3 days ago
POLYWOOD, the outdoor furniture made from sustainable landfill-bound and ocean-bound plastics, announced the opening of its 11,000-square-foot showroom located in Americas Mart. To celebrate the first market in its new space, POLYWOOD will be hosting a cocktail party on Thursday, January 12th from 3-5 pm. The space will be open Monday through Friday year-round to the trade.

Lindsay Schleis, VP of Business Development at POLYWOOD explains in a statement what this new flagship showroom will offer and how it will benefit specialty retailers and designers:

“With 11,000 square feet of space, we’re thrilled to be able to permanently showcase the largest display we’ve ever had. Winter Market will feature all three collections from our recently launched PW Designer Series. We’re also looking forward to debuting our latest collaboration, the Martha Stewart by POLYWOOD Chinoiserie collection. Our new state-of-the-art showroom has ample room to host events and entertain and features multiple design centers where designers can bring clients to create their perfect outdoor oasis.”

In addition to POLYWOOD, the new building will also feature nearly 50 other brands in large, modern showrooms that the facility coordinators say were “purpose-built to showcase design-driven outdoor living brands.” These new showrooms join over 400 décor, gift, and lifestyle showrooms at Atlanta Market which are also open all year for retailer and designer sourcing.



ATLANTA, GA
