Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Pitt and Penn State Pettiness
One thing struck me interesting this past week when it came to Pitt football. Here’s the latest Farrell Files Pitt edition. First off, I was fascinated with the small drama surrounding James Franklin at Penn State not including Pitt in his final coaches Top 25. As we know, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi picked Penn State No. 9 in the final poll, and some felt it was petty of Franklin to leave Pitt off. But let’s be clear — the coaches don’t talk about this stuff. Obviously, Narduzzi would include a 11-2 Rose Bowl Penn State team but it’s not like what number he’d rank them is something they talk about. In fact, in my experience, coaches take about two minutes with this stuff as they just don’t care.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Penn State DL withdraws name from transfer portal, returning for 2023 season
Davon Townley is staying in Happy Valley after all. The Penn State defensive lineman announced that he would be returning to the program for the 2023 season. Townley initially entered the transfer portal, but elected to withdraw his name after having a change of heart. Townley, a 6-foot-6, 267-pound defender,...
Top 100 LB Kristopher Jones tabs latest Penn State visit as 'amazing'
Penn State visit resonates with Kristopher Jones, who is one of the top linebackers in the 2024 class.
Penn State signee Carey Booth rises in latest 247 Sports rankings
Carey Booth -- the marquee prospect in Penn State's 2023 recruiting class -- made his move up the latest 247 Sports rankings on Thursday afternoon, jumping up six spots from No. 91 to No. 85 nationally. Booth, who was recently in attendance at the Palestra to watch the Nittany Lions...
Penn State RB Lee enters transfer portal
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State sophomore running back Keyvone Lee announced on Twitter he has entered the transfer portal. He will have two years of eligibility left. Lee only played in fives games this season, rushing for 94 yards. He caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 57 seconds left in the game against […]
Penn State Daily Headlines: Saturday, January 14
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
Onward State
State College’s Gumby’s Pizza Permanently Closes
It’s an end of an era, folks. State College’s Gumby’s Pizza, located at 300 S. Pugh St., has permanently closed, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s window. The reason for the closure is currently unclear. “Thank you all for your patronage & support for...
Little League says it remains ‘heartbroken’ over Utah player’s fall, injuries
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Little League International says its staff and team of world series volunteers “remain completely heartbroken” by what a Utah player has endured since falling from an upper bunk during the world series in August. In a statement Thursday Little League said this about Easton...
Sports bar looking to open first Pennsylvania location in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A sports bar and grill that has locations across the Midwest wants to open it’s first Pennsylvania location in Happy Valley. Brothers Bar and Grill, which has 17 other eatery spots, want to open at 134 South Allen Street, where the former Amazon pickup store used to be before it closed. […]
Cumberland Valley wrestling stays perfect, defeats Mifflin County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — No one has been able to stop Cumberland Valley on the mat so far this season. With their 39-16 win over Mifflin County, the Eagles are now 13-0 on the year and are ranked second in the District lll Class 3A power rankings, trailing only Central Dauphin. Cumberland Valley is back […]
New parking restrictions may be coming to State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — New parking restrictions may be coming to Ferguson Township, here’s why and how it might affect you. The board of Supervisors is actively considering adding no parking areas on Butz Street. If approved, the below parking restriction will be put into place. The board is looking at possibly adding these […]
State College Area School Board elects Huff as new president to replace Concepcion
Jackie Huff was elected to the board in 2021.
4 State College police officers, longtime fire director honored for service
“You don’t really think about it a whole lot as far as, ‘I just saved somebody’s life. Maybe I’ll get recognized for this,’ “ one officer said. “It’s just kind of the nature of the job.”
wtaj.com
Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn serving up great food and fun in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn offers an upbeat environment, great food, and great service! Owner, Matt Wilson, stops by the 814 Kitchen to share some of the bar and grille’s specialties — including haddock and their french dip sandwich. The French Dip is...
abc27.com
On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck
THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report
A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
State College labor council expresses concerns over worker safety
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local labor council is speaking out about workplace safety and is looking for governments to help. This comes after OSHA proposed fines against Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., after a worker died on the job at the site of the former State College Days Inn. Seven Mountains Central […]
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
Comments / 0