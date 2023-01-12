ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farrell Files: Pitt and Penn State Pettiness

One thing struck me interesting this past week when it came to Pitt football. Here’s the latest Farrell Files Pitt edition. First off, I was fascinated with the small drama surrounding James Franklin at Penn State not including Pitt in his final coaches Top 25. As we know, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi picked Penn State No. 9 in the final poll, and some felt it was petty of Franklin to leave Pitt off. But let’s be clear — the coaches don’t talk about this stuff. Obviously, Narduzzi would include a 11-2 Rose Bowl Penn State team but it’s not like what number he’d rank them is something they talk about. In fact, in my experience, coaches take about two minutes with this stuff as they just don’t care.
Penn State RB Lee enters transfer portal

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State sophomore running back Keyvone Lee announced on Twitter he has entered the transfer portal. He will have two years of eligibility left. Lee only played in fives games this season, rushing for 94 yards. He caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 57 seconds left in the game against […]
Penn State Daily Headlines: Saturday, January 14

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
State College’s Gumby’s Pizza Permanently Closes

It’s an end of an era, folks. State College’s Gumby’s Pizza, located at 300 S. Pugh St., has permanently closed, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s window. The reason for the closure is currently unclear. “Thank you all for your patronage & support for...
New parking restrictions may be coming to State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — New parking restrictions may be coming to Ferguson Township, here’s why and how it might affect you. The board of Supervisors is actively considering adding no parking areas on Butz Street. If approved, the below parking restriction will be put into place. The board is looking at possibly adding these […]
Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn serving up great food and fun in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn offers an upbeat environment, great food, and great service! Owner, Matt Wilson, stops by the 814 Kitchen to share some of the bar and grille’s specialties — including haddock and their french dip sandwich. The French Dip is...
On this date: The Thompsontown train wreck

THOMPSONTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Jan. 14, 1988, Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) train TV-61 was traveling west from Harrisburg to Chicago along track 2 of the Harrisburg-Pittsburgh main line. Conrail freight train UBT-506 was traveling east from Altoona to Baltimore by way of Harrisburg, traveling along track 1. Each train carried a three-man crew — a conductor, an engineer, and a brakeman.
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report

A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
State College labor council expresses concerns over worker safety

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local labor council is speaking out about workplace safety and is looking for governments to help. This comes after OSHA proposed fines against Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., after a worker died on the job at the site of the former State College Days Inn. Seven Mountains Central […]
Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
