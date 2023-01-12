The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) this month announced the recipients of its Community Recycling Grant Program; they include the cities of Portage and Valparaiso and Ivy Tech Community College. A total of over half-a-million dollars was awarded to 16 applicants. The grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and nonprofits in the Hoosier state. “IDEM is proud to work with communities throughout the state toward increasing recycling opportunities,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. The grants are a great way for IDEM to promote recycling and facilitate recycling education in communities statewide.” Here’s a link to the news release for the full list of recipients and more details. IDEM says applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area, an increase in waste diversion because of the project and show the sustainability of the project. For additional information, contact 800-988-7901.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO