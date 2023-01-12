Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
MLGW handing out free energy kits for MLK Jr. Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLWG) will be handing out free energy kits on Friday, January 13 during their Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Volunteers will be distributing the free energy kits across the Binghampton community. MLGW will also be hosting an EnergySmart Workshop at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. The event is free to the public.
actionnews5.com
The mid-south honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, people all over the mid-south are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday morning, dozens volunteered by cleaning up neighborhoods and parks. “I feel like that the trash and pollution has really gotten like bad ... I know it’s...
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
actionnews5.com
Warming center to open at 10 p.m. for those seeking shelter from cold
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has announced that it is opening a warming center Friday night for those seeking shelter from the cold. The Mid-South will be facing freezing temperatures Friday night tumbling into the mid to upper 20s. Greenlaw Community Center, located at 190 Mill Avenue,...
WBBJ
Local restaurant to be nationally recognized
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local restaurant is to be nationally recognized. Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grille, a restaurant in Brownsville, will be featured by a national internet show titled America’s Best Restaurants. ABR’s roadshow travels across the country to highlight independently-owned restaurants. ABR has produced more...
actionnews5.com
How Varsity Blues scandal is impacting college testing and admissions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rick Singer, ringleader of the Varsity Blues scandal, was just sentenced to 42 months in prison. David Blobaum, director of outreach for the National Test Prep Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the scandal will affect college testing and college admissions.
actionnews5.com
Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova. Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall. The...
Where to take trash, blight in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
actionnews5.com
Northwest MS CC opens $30 million performing arts center
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - There’s a new venue for Mid-Southerners to get a taste of music, comedy, and the fine arts. On the campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College (NWCC), a crowd of a few dozen watched school leaders cut the ribbon for the college’s performing arts center.
Adopt a dog at MAS during January for $20
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those looking for a new furry friend in 2023 can look no further than Memphis Animal Services. For the month of January, the shelter on Appling City Cove is offering dog adoptions for $20. These adoptions reportedly include spays and neutering, microchips, vaccines, collars and leashes...
actionnews5.com
National Civil Rights Museum offers free admission on ‘King Day’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum will host its first event of the year with King Day. It will be an all-day Celebration on Jan. 16. The event will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy. The celebration includes free admission to the museum...
Tenants frustrated by response to molding in Southaven apartments
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Uncontrollable fuzzy mold spores everywhere. That’s what residents at a Southaven apartment complex said they’ve been dealing with for years. “You can literally see the mold coming out the baseboard,” said Perrianna Crutchfield, a Southaven Pointe tenant. Perrianna Crutchfield has been living at...
South Memphis residents say trash pileup causes rodents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Piles of scattered trash litter one street in the South Memphis community. Residents there said they’ve reached out multiple times for solutions, but the trash still remains in the 600 block of Jennette Place. One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said she’s lived near...
Downtown Memphis Commission security team to begin overnight patrols to help MPD in high-crime areas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the Downtown Memphis Commission released its "State of Downtown Memphis" report for 2022, discussing their plans to continue improving the area’s growth. Which can be difficult if people don’t feel safe there. “Night time? No sir, I would not come down here (then)...
thesource.com
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
White Station High School students fight for driver's education classes in title one schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads can be dangerous to drivers and before getting behind the wheel, many people will go through driver's ed to get a license. However according to a recent report by the state Comptroller of the Treasury, it is getting harder to do. As the number of school districts offering driver's ed decreases, while the number of deadly car crashes involving drivers under 20 has increased.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County physicians urge agreement between BCBST, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare as negotiations continue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s still no deal between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare on rates the insurance giant will pay and what the local health care provider will charge. Shelby County doctors tell Action News 5 they can’t stand by while...
Grandma, teen fast friends after he returns lost wallet
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An Arkansas woman is praising the actions of a teen who drove miles out of his way to return a wallet he found in the parking lot of a Forrest City Walmart on Thursday. Dee Harkrider, 61, said she had no idea she had left her wallet behind in a shopping cart […]
localmemphis.com
Long lines continue at Shelby County Clerk's Office, so what's being done to help?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed issues with the clerk’s office from last year and gave an update as to what really happened with the “backlog”. “They thought we ran out of postage money,” Halbert said. “However, the postage is paid off the...
Comments / 0