Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLGW handing out free energy kits for MLK Jr. Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLWG) will be handing out free energy kits on Friday, January 13 during their Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Volunteers will be distributing the free energy kits across the Binghampton community. MLGW will also be hosting an EnergySmart Workshop at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. The event is free to the public.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The mid-south honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, people all over the mid-south are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday morning, dozens volunteered by cleaning up neighborhoods and parks. “I feel like that the trash and pollution has really gotten like bad ... I know it’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Warming center to open at 10 p.m. for those seeking shelter from cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has announced that it is opening a warming center Friday night for those seeking shelter from the cold. The Mid-South will be facing freezing temperatures Friday night tumbling into the mid to upper 20s. Greenlaw Community Center, located at 190 Mill Avenue,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local restaurant to be nationally recognized

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local restaurant is to be nationally recognized. Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grille, a restaurant in Brownsville, will be featured by a national internet show titled America’s Best Restaurants. ABR’s roadshow travels across the country to highlight independently-owned restaurants. ABR has produced more...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

How Varsity Blues scandal is impacting college testing and admissions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rick Singer, ringleader of the Varsity Blues scandal, was just sentenced to 42 months in prison. David Blobaum, director of outreach for the National Test Prep Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the scandal will affect college testing and college admissions.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova. Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Where to take trash, blight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Northwest MS CC opens $30 million performing arts center

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - There’s a new venue for Mid-Southerners to get a taste of music, comedy, and the fine arts. On the campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College (NWCC), a crowd of a few dozen watched school leaders cut the ribbon for the college’s performing arts center.
SENATOBIA, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Adopt a dog at MAS during January for $20

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those looking for a new furry friend in 2023 can look no further than Memphis Animal Services. For the month of January, the shelter on Appling City Cove is offering dog adoptions for $20. These adoptions reportedly include spays and neutering, microchips, vaccines, collars and leashes...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

National Civil Rights Museum offers free admission on ‘King Day’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum will host its first event of the year with King Day. It will be an all-day Celebration on Jan. 16. The event will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy. The celebration includes free admission to the museum...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

White Station High School students fight for driver's education classes in title one schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads can be dangerous to drivers and before getting behind the wheel, many people will go through driver's ed to get a license. However according to a recent report by the state Comptroller of the Treasury, it is getting harder to do. As the number of school districts offering driver's ed decreases, while the number of deadly car crashes involving drivers under 20 has increased.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grandma, teen fast friends after he returns lost wallet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An Arkansas woman is praising the actions of a teen who drove miles out of his way to return a wallet he found in the parking lot of a Forrest City Walmart on Thursday. Dee Harkrider, 61, said she had no idea she had left her wallet behind in a shopping cart […]
MEMPHIS, TN

