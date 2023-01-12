Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Investigation underway after Macon County school employee allegedly tapes student to desk
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Schools leaders have confirmed a now-former elementary school employee has been accused of allegedly taping a student to their desk. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed Thursday, Jan. 12 the incident happened at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police search for homicide suspect
The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing another man in Lilburn Friday night. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. at a residence on 1446 Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. When officers arrived, they found Felipe Velasco, 45, with a gunshot wound. Velasco was...
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate deadly Dawson County plane crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Dawson County Sheriff officials confirmed that one person was killed in a plane crash Thursday. Deputies said at 9:12 a.m. Friday, they received reports of a possible plane crash in Dawson Forest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers with...
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
Hall County man arrested after assaulting young girl on Christmas Day, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man received several sex offense charges Wednesday after officials say he assaulted a minor. Hall County Sheriff officials said they received reports that a Gainesville man assaulted the minor on Dec. 25 at his residence on Price Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a man and his daughter are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. According to a press release from the agency, Jerry Frix, 58, and his daughter, Megan Frix, 26, were found dead Sunday at a home on Evans Drive. Detectives with...
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga — A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge...
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Fire Rescue applauded for assisting with compactor cleanup
Hall County Government is praising Hall County Fire Rescue for their commitment to the community after crews helped clear illegally-dumped garbage at the compactor site on Dec. 26. According to Hall County Government, mounds of garbage in illegally-dumped bags greeted sanitation workers once the compactor re-opened for operation after the...
accesswdun.com
Cleveland man arrested in murder-for-hire case
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Cleveland man Tuesday for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder-for-hire case. Freddie Warthen, 31, was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County. According to a press release, during the course of a Cleveland...
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
wuga.org
Crime and Accidents down in Athens
Crime and accidents are down in the Classic City, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The city saw a one percent total reduction in crime in 2022 when compared to the 2021 calendar year. Significant reductions were found in several crime categories, with ⅓ fewer robberies, and around 10% fewer burglaries and crimes against persons.
accesswdun.com
North Forsyth middle schooler named 2023 Spelling Bee Champion
On January 7, 35 students from Forsyth County elementary and middle schools participated in a district spelling bee where North Forsyth student Sharanya Vats came out on top. After 30 rounds of tough competition, Vats emerged as the victor after correctly spelling the word “Rastafarian”. She attended the spelling bee as a representative from North Forsyth Middle School.
accesswdun.com
Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County
Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: More than $6,603 fraudulently removed from bank account; check fraud; mental health issues and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 – Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious/Wanted...
accesswdun.com
Police searching for suspect after shooting at Flowery Branch apartments
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Flowery Branch. According to the Flowery Branch Police Department, officers responded at about 9 p.m. to the 1400 building in the Tree Park Apartments off Thurmon Tanner Parkway in reference to a person being shot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
Meth seized, 42-year-old woman arrested after multi-month investigation, deputies say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga — A 42-year-old Ellijay woman was arrested after a multi-month drug investigation, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Turner was arrested after deputies said they seized more than four kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $24,000. Gilmer deputies and Appalachian Regional...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Transit rebrands to Ride Gwinnett
Gwinnett County has rebranded its long-running Gwinnett County Transit service to Ride Gwinnett. In a press release, Gwinnett County said the new name and new brand were unveiled on Thursday. Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said Ride Gwinnett represents how the County will connect people to where they need to go.
