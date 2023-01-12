Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Company Executive Allegedly Accused of Stealing Over $100 Million From NYC Developers In a SchemeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man, 30, accused of burglary at popular pub on Staten Island, several drug incidents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dice-stamped pills apparently proved unlucky for a 30-year-old man who authorities allege rolled snake eyes in three drug-related incidents and a burglary at a popular tavern in West Brighton. In one of the episodes, sources allege that the suspect was caught toting cocaine and two...
Man accused of arson at family’s Staten Island home after crashing into business takes guilty plea
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man’s botched arson attempt at the home of his ex-wife and two children in Stapleton will cost him four years in prison, according to a plea agreement reached this week in state Supreme Court, St. George. Anthony Imafidon, 45, of the 100 block...
3 women injured in NYC shooting: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A shooting in Queens Tuesday night left three women injured, police said. The incident occurred at a party venue located at 14-25 Central Avenue in Far Rockaway, known as Evntz on The Rock, the New York Post reported. The victims, ages 48, 46 and 26, were all shot around 9 p.m.
NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
Video surfaces of chaotic encounter at Staten Island bus stop that preceded NYPD officer suspension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chaotic video that precedes footage of an NYPD officer punching a child during a police response in Port Richmond earlier this month has surfaced, showing multiple officers attempting to separate two girls on the ground surrounded by a raucous crowd. The footage is shot from...
Staten Island Expressway jammed back to Goethals Bridge; Outerbridge Crossing residual delays from truck crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, is stretching all the way back to the Goethals Bridge during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Delays on the Goethals began around 6:30 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Earlier on...
Overturned vehicle on Verrazzano causes temporary closure of Staten Island-bound lower level
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash prompted the closure of the lower level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island bound, for about an hour on Wednesday morning, according to the MTA. At 11:32 a.m., two cars collided on the lower level, causing one of the vehicles to overturn,...
Staten Island fox sightings: Residents share stories, video, photos of encounters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While foxes have lived on Staten Island for decades, video and photos of the animals darting across busy streets, frolicking in crowded neighborhoods and even nosing around someone’s front porch seem to be getting more common. After the Advance/SILive.com chronicled the story of a...
Staten Island woman’s photos show 2 fox encounters just days apart
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Foxes are no strangers to residents on Staten Island, though it does seem they have been making their presence felt of late. Victoria Wickman of Richmond sent the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com pictures of two fox sightings she witnessed in a little more than a week.
Three tickets in 5 months: New stop sign makes Staten Islanders question necessity of nearby speed camera
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Islanders’ disdain for speed cameras has been well-documented over the years, with many borough residents arguing that the cameras serve primarily as a source of revenue for the city as opposed to a public safety tool. While most complaints center around the hundreds of...
Staten Island Ferry fire: Elected officials share Sandy Ground update following tour of burned vessel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nearly a month after a fire broke out in the engine room onboard the brand new Sandy Ground Staten Island Ferry vessel, local elected officials have now visited the boat and experienced the aftermath firsthand. On Tuesday, Borough President Vito Fossella, Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore)...
Bedbug report: New York moves up on new list of most-infested cities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Is bedbug prevention part of your overnight planning? Do you worry about the tiny blood-sucking insects as you pack and unpack?. You should if you’re heading into Manhattan, or if any other hotels in the Big Apple are in your plans or the plans of family members. New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a major pest control company.
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 17, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Eleanor J. Hynes, 81, was born the eldest of the 1941 Brooklyn triplets. Along with her siblings, the family moved to St. George when she was five. Hynes worked at the Institute of Basic Research on Staten Island as a laboratory assistant. She would work there for decades, primarily ensuring the equipment was all cleaned and prepared for use. Hynes was a devoted parishioner of St. Sylvester’s R.C. Church in Concord, practicing her faith regularly and attending community events through the church. She enjoyed spending time with family, trips to Atlantic City, and watching baseball. For the full obituary, click here.
Bring back the self-dumping site to stop illegal dumping (letter to the editor)
I have a solution to help curb illegal dumping. Bring back the self-help dumping site that was located at the Sanitation Garage at Muldoon Avenue. The city has money for thousands of illegal aliens, but no money to reopen this site. The closure of that site actually helped force people...
Burger King dead on Page Avenue. Next up: Tacos anyone?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If kings are the slaves of history, then so be it for the Burger King at 245 Page Avenue. The Tottenville eatery was de-branded late last week. Next up in the neighborhood: a Taco Bell is evolving in the former burger joint’s footprint. The...
From new bridge decks to wind analysis: MTA outlines steps needed to bring bike paths to Verrazzano
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cyclists have been calling for bike paths on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge for decades, and while potential installation is still years away, the MTA has outlined the various steps that must be taken before that dream can ever become a reality. On Wednesday, the MTA released a...
Second legal weed dispensary opens in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York’s second legal recreational weed dispensary will be open to the public by the end of the week, following a soft open on Wednesday. Smacked, located at 144 Bleecker St. in Greenwich Village, is the second weed dispensary to open in the state since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.
NYC excludes Staten Island from free abortion medication program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials want women to have easy access to reproductive health decisions, unless they live on Staten Island. Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene would expand the city’s offerings of abortion medication to sexual clinics in four boroughs, but by Wednesday morning, spokespersons for the department hadn’t responded to requests for comment about what that means for Staten Island.
