Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

3 women injured in NYC shooting: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A shooting in Queens Tuesday night left three women injured, police said. The incident occurred at a party venue located at 14-25 Central Avenue in Far Rockaway, known as Evntz on The Rock, the New York Post reported. The victims, ages 48, 46 and 26, were all shot around 9 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Bedbug report: New York moves up on new list of most-infested cities

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Is bedbug prevention part of your overnight planning? Do you worry about the tiny blood-sucking insects as you pack and unpack?. You should if you’re heading into Manhattan, or if any other hotels in the Big Apple are in your plans or the plans of family members. New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a major pest control company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 17, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Eleanor J. Hynes, 81, was born the eldest of the 1941 Brooklyn triplets. Along with her siblings, the family moved to St. George when she was five. Hynes worked at the Institute of Basic Research on Staten Island as a laboratory assistant. She would work there for decades, primarily ensuring the equipment was all cleaned and prepared for use. Hynes was a devoted parishioner of St. Sylvester’s R.C. Church in Concord, practicing her faith regularly and attending community events through the church. She enjoyed spending time with family, trips to Atlantic City, and watching baseball. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Second legal weed dispensary opens in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York’s second legal recreational weed dispensary will be open to the public by the end of the week, following a soft open on Wednesday. Smacked, located at 144 Bleecker St. in Greenwich Village, is the second weed dispensary to open in the state since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC excludes Staten Island from free abortion medication program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials want women to have easy access to reproductive health decisions, unless they live on Staten Island. Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene would expand the city’s offerings of abortion medication to sexual clinics in four boroughs, but by Wednesday morning, spokespersons for the department hadn’t responded to requests for comment about what that means for Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

