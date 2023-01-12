ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases at 81 in Columbia County

COVID-19 cases dropped slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Friday, but increased in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the county. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,656. Total Active Cases: 81. Down one since...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
THV11

Water rates increasing for Central Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water customers can expect to see an increase in their monthly bills after CAW board members unanimously approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases. The plan aims to improve the water infrastructure in Central Arkansas. "Over the next 10 years, Central Arkansas Water...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas judge voids casino license granted to Cherokee Nation

The contentious path to building a casino in Pope County took yet another turn Thursday when Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled that Arkansas officials “unconstitutionally” granted a casino license to Cherokee Nation Businesses. Gulfside Casino Partnership had appealed a November 2021 decision by the Arkansas...
POPE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

REAL ESTATE: ArDOT acquires Walnut Street property

Clark County real estate transactions recorded Dec. 30 through Jan. 13 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Jewel...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SAU Tech recognizes Irene Vaughan Galbert

Irene Vaughan Galbert is the recipient of the January 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award at SAU Tech. She was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1946 in Camden to Annie Merrill Bryant Vaughan and Johnny Vaughan. At age five, she joined the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudie Slaughter Galbert, in 1968. She is the mother of three sons, Lt. Col. Rudie Galbert Jr. (retired), Col. Johnny Galbert and Thurman Galbert. She is grandmother to 15 and has two godchildren. Mrs. Ora Lee Westbrook is her godmother.
CAMDEN, AR
txktoday.com

Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care

Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
TEXARKANA, TX
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge

Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge. Former Arkansas Governor’s son arrested, facing felony …. Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge. Sebastian County response on lawsuit. Sebastian County response on lawsuit. Veterans can get free emergency mental health care …. Veterans can get free emergency mental...
ARKANSAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
mediafeed.org

First-time homebuyer programs in Arkansas

If you’re a first-time homebuyer hoping to put down roots in the “Natural State,” better pack your patience. In mid-2022, first-time homebuyers in Arkansas faced many of the same challenges as buyers across the country: higher prices, lower inventory. Even though rising mortgage rates may cause things to cool in the months to come, the median selling price of an Arkansas home hit $253,300 in May 2022, a 17.2% increase in just 12 months, according to Redfin.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day

Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

State Police announces Saline County Captain promoted to Lt Colonel

The Arkansas State Police announced two promotions to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel today and one promotion to Major. The recommendations were presented by Colonel Mike Hagar, State Police Director, and approved by the commissioners during a meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission. Captain Mike Kennedy, 48, of Saline...
SALINE COUNTY, AR

