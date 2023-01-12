Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases at 81 in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases dropped slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Friday, but increased in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the county. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,656. Total Active Cases: 81. Down one since...
Water rates increasing for Central Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water customers can expect to see an increase in their monthly bills after CAW board members unanimously approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases. The plan aims to improve the water infrastructure in Central Arkansas. "Over the next 10 years, Central Arkansas Water...
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arkansas Activities Association Announces 2023 Regional & State Tournament Host Sites
The Arkansas Activities Association announced on Wednesday the host sites for the 2023 regional and state tournament sites for soccer, baseball, softball, track & field, cross country, and volleyball. In a press release from the office of Bobby Swofford at the Association, “the Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors voted...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas judge voids casino license granted to Cherokee Nation
The contentious path to building a casino in Pope County took yet another turn Thursday when Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled that Arkansas officials “unconstitutionally” granted a casino license to Cherokee Nation Businesses. Gulfside Casino Partnership had appealed a November 2021 decision by the Arkansas...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: ArDOT acquires Walnut Street property
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Dec. 30 through Jan. 13 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Jewel...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU Tech recognizes Irene Vaughan Galbert
Irene Vaughan Galbert is the recipient of the January 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award at SAU Tech. She was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1946 in Camden to Annie Merrill Bryant Vaughan and Johnny Vaughan. At age five, she joined the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudie Slaughter Galbert, in 1968. She is the mother of three sons, Lt. Col. Rudie Galbert Jr. (retired), Col. Johnny Galbert and Thurman Galbert. She is grandmother to 15 and has two godchildren. Mrs. Ora Lee Westbrook is her godmother.
txktoday.com
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
nwahomepage.com
Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge
Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge. Former Arkansas Governor’s son arrested, facing felony …. Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge. Sebastian County response on lawsuit. Sebastian County response on lawsuit. Veterans can get free emergency mental health care …. Veterans can get free emergency mental...
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
Living large in the Natural State: What you can buy in Arkansas with the Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot
Anyone who buys a lottery ticket dreams of hitting it big, and with the Mega Millions jackpot now at $1.35 billion, players’ wishes of riches could be spent on quite a lot in Arkansas.
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyer programs in Arkansas
If you’re a first-time homebuyer hoping to put down roots in the “Natural State,” better pack your patience. In mid-2022, first-time homebuyers in Arkansas faced many of the same challenges as buyers across the country: higher prices, lower inventory. Even though rising mortgage rates may cause things to cool in the months to come, the median selling price of an Arkansas home hit $253,300 in May 2022, a 17.2% increase in just 12 months, according to Redfin.
Gov. Sanders attends swearing-in of new Arkansas State Police director
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day
Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
mysaline.com
State Police announces Saline County Captain promoted to Lt Colonel
The Arkansas State Police announced two promotions to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel today and one promotion to Major. The recommendations were presented by Colonel Mike Hagar, State Police Director, and approved by the commissioners during a meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission. Captain Mike Kennedy, 48, of Saline...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Arkansas?
When you think of billionaires, you probably think of big cities and flashy lifestyles. But what about those who have built their fortunes in smaller, more rural states?. Take Arkansas, for example.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
