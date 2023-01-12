Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Damar Hamlin visits Buffalo Bills teammates for first time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Former NFL QB says Jets Zach Wilson didn’t need ‘tough love’
The New York Jets are going to be putting some big time focus on their quarterback position this offseason. That’s because the guy they picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU turned out to be something of a disappointment. Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in November after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, for which he declined to take responsibility in a postgame press conference.
3 Jets defenders named All-Pros, including one who made history
The Jets had a remarkable turnaround on defense this year, going from one of the league’s worst units to one of its best. And three of the players behind the turnaround were honored Friday with selections to the Associated Press All-Pro teams.
Are Jets looking to spend big money on a proven QB? Woody Johnson tips his hand
The Jets likely would be in the playoffs right now had they gotten better play from the quarterback position this season. And as they get ready to watch the postseason for a franchise-record 12th straight year, they’re leaving no doubt about their biggest offseason priority. Adding an established quarterback,...
What are the New York Giants’ chances to win the Super Bowl? A small bet could make you a fortune
The NFL playoffs start Saturday as 14 teams begin the chase for the Lombardi Trophy. As of this writing, DraftKings has tabbed the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023, followed by the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are +330 to win the big game, meaning a $100 bet will win you $330.
