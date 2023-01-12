ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY. MORNING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the Beach Hazards Statement, expect storm debris...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding

The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Missing Youth Is At Risk

PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop

VALLEJO (BCN) Traffic has backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday. The left three lanes are blocked and a Sig-alert has been issued, the CHP said on...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

1 Injured In Rollover Crash On Frates Road Thursday Night

PETALUMA (BCN) One person was seriously injured in a crash on Frates Road in Petaluma Thursday night. On Thursday at 9:07 p.m., Petaluma police officers and firefighters responded to a rollover crash on Frates Road just east of Lakeville Highway. Responding officers located a white Toyota Prius with an occupant...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Apartment Fire Displaces 15 Residents

PETALUMA (BCN) Firefighters in Petaluma responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Thursday night. On Thursday at 11:36 p.m., firefighters with the Petaluma Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Graylawn Avenue on a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex. Responding crews found heavy...
PETALUMA, CA

