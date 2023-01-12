ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool down

By Laura Bannon
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Slightly cooler conditions Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s with cloudy skies and light rain showers.

Cooler air arrives at night into Friday as winds pick up. Conditions become blustery with scattered snow showers mainly toward Indiana.

Dry weather returns this weekend with moderating temperatures.

