Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Target Visits Penn State

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

7:00 AM

Unrated 2024 Cardinal Gibbons High School tight end Colton Heinrich is taking a visit to Penn State in a couple of weeks. The Nittany Lions haven't offered yet, but Virginia Tech, Kentucky, UCF and Wake Forest have.

6:30 AM

Pitt target Jay'Quan Bostic - a 2024 wide receiver and defensive back from Taft High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has earned an offer from Miami (OH). Pitt was the first Power 5 program to extend an offer, with West Virginia and Kentucky following behind.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt at Duke: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Report: RB Vincent Davis Enters Transfer Portal

Former Blue Devil Stars Meet as Head Coaches in Pitt-Duke Game

After Five Years, Pitt HC Jeff Capel Finds Footing in New Neighborhood

Pitt Lands Commitment from LSU Transfer RB Derrick Davis

Pitt's 2023 Recruiting Class Learns ACC's Physical Demands at Clemson Game