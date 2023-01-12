ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Target Visits Penn State

By Stephen Thompson
 3 days ago

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

7:00 AM

Unrated 2024 Cardinal Gibbons High School tight end Colton Heinrich is taking a visit to Penn State in a couple of weeks. The Nittany Lions haven't offered yet, but Virginia Tech, Kentucky, UCF and Wake Forest have.

6:30 AM

Pitt target Jay'Quan Bostic - a 2024 wide receiver and defensive back from Taft High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has earned an offer from Miami (OH). Pitt was the first Power 5 program to extend an offer, with West Virginia and Kentucky following behind.

