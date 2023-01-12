ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Related
iheart.com

Chipotle Announces "Freepotle" Food Freebies For Rewards Members

Chipotle announced it's launching Freepotle, a Chipotle Rewards perk, which will give members up to 10 free food drops. Some of the freebies could be free guac, free Queso Blanco, free beverages, free chips and double protein throughout 2023. If you're already a Chipotle Rewards member you are automatically enrolled...
Elite Daily

Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza

Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
TheStreet

Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This

While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Food Network

10 National Pizza Week Deals and Discounts

For many of us, every week is pizza week. But this week — January 8 through 14, 2023 — is officially National Pizza Week, and local pizza establishments (check yours) and pizza chains are marking the occasion with discounts and deals. Of course you don’t want to miss...
Wichita Eagle

Secret Chipotle order ‘hack’ went viral on TikTok. Now it’s coming to the menu

An underground Chipotle order hack went viral on TikTok, but there was one problem — it wasn’t on the menu. After a tidal wave of requests for the secret item that stemmed from TikTok food reviews, the fast-food Mexican restaurant announced it will officially be available for people to order in the near future.
Ty D.

Costco Goes Beyond Meat With New Plant-Based Options

As more and more consumers seek out plant-based options, Costco has added two new items to its stores: Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken. Both products are from the Beyond brand and are designed to have the same flavor as their traditional counterparts. The Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken are now available in over 50 stores across Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, and Southern California.
NEVADA STATE
Mashed

Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?

Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.

