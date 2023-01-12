ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews.org

Spotted around the web: CDK13; hippocampal plasticity; science Twitter

Hippocampal neurons in a rat model of fragile X syndrome show similar firing rates and spatial tuning during repeat visits to a novel environment; by contrast, wildtype rats show experience-related changes. Molecular Autism. Autistic children in China are diagnosed at 29 months of age, on average; children with single parents,...
spectrumnews.org

New tool aims to capture full breadth of repetitive behaviors

Restricted interests and repetitive behaviors (RRBs) in autistic people fall into eight distinct categories, according to a new study. Those categories form the basis of a new tool to assess the behaviors in children and adolescents. RRBs are a core trait of autism but vary widely in type and intensity....
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy