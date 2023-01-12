Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Local representatives want Indiana to be prepared for legalized marijuana
South Bend. Ind. — Local state lawmakers want to be prepared in case marijuana becomes legal in Indiana. Several Republican state representatives are pushing for regulations to pass this year and they are saying this is an urgent issue. Representative Jake Teshka told WSBT this bill is all about...
22 WSBT
Reins of Life to host 25th Annual Kelsey Marie Meekhof Memorial Dinner and Auction
St. Joseph County — Reins of Life will hold the 25th Annual Kelsey Marie Meekhof Memorial Dinner and Auction Saturday, January 28th. ROL is a local non-profit that serves kids and adults with disabilities through activities with horses and other animals. "Thanks to Kelsey and her family, great things...
Comments / 0