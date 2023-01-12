NEW YORK, NY – 28-year-old Cristian Blancomejia has been arrested and charged in connection with a quadruple shooting in December that left four wounded and one dead. According to police, at around 6:30 pm, Blancomejia shot the four individuals who were attending a prayer vigil for Carlos Gonzalez in the area of East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard in the Bronx. Gonzalez was shot and killed at a nightclub two days earlier. Gregorio Alvarez, 28, was shot in the chest and later died a St. Barnabas Hospital. Blancomejia, of Queens, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and The post Suspect charged in Bronx shooting that injured 4, killed one at prayer vigil for shooting victim appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO