News 12
Yonkers police: Woman stabbed, man injured in apparent domestic incident
Authorities say a woman was stabbed in Yonkers Saturday night. Police say it happened on the 100 block of Herriot Street. News 12 was told a man and woman were involved in the incident and taken to the hospital for injuries. Yonkers police told News 12 they anticipate criminal charges...
News 12
Police: Woman critically injured in shooting at East Islip bar; suspect at large
Police say a woman was critically injured in an overnight shooting at a bar in East Islip. Authorities say it happened around 1:10 a.m. at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue. Police say a man pressed a gun against another man and an altercation broke out, causing the gun to discharge.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for stabbing 14-year-old boy near Bronx school
The NYPD says the boy was stabbed on the basketball court near M.S. 301 on Cauldwell Avenue.
Man, 25, fatally shot in head at East Harlem NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at an East Harlem NYCHA complex Friday night, according to police. Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the Carver Houses on East 102nd Street near Madison Avenue around 10:13 p.m.
Poughkeepsie police: Fugitive sought in burglary arrested
Town of Ulster Police had notified the officers that Walter Shuster III was wanted on an active felony arrest for burglary in the third degree.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Crossing Guard Arrested for Assault within the 52nd Precinct Catchment Area
An off-duty, female, New York City employee was arrested in the 52nd Precinct, police said. According to an NYPD spokesperson, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8.19 p.m., Janet Eury, 34, an NYPD school crossing guard, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. The 52nd Precinct covers the neighborhoods of...
Shots fired in Poughkeepsie, occupied vehicle hit by bullets
Officers were called in for reports of shots fired and found an occupied vehicle had been struck with gunfire.
NYC shooting leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Police: 19-year-old seriously injured in shooting at Wheatley Heights party
Officers say a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after 11 p.m. following an altercation on Conklin Avenue.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Community Gathers to Condemn Shooting of Pregnant Woman, 35
Community members, clergy, law enforcement, elected officials and other leaders gathered in Fordham Manor on Jan. 5. to condemn the recent shooting of a pregnant woman on the Grand Concourse earlier this month. She is expected to survive, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that on on Monday, Jan. 2,...
Arrest warrant issued for Newburgh man who failed to appear in court for shooting case
The DA's office and Newburgh Police are asking the public to help locate John DiCaprio.
Residents fear for their safety following fatal stabbing in building
Residents at 1212 University Ave. say they are constantly looking over their shoulders following a fatal stabbing in their building last Friday.
Police: Tremont sports shop employee stabbed in robbery; 2 suspects at large
Police say the two men stole a Carhartt face mask from the store around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for punching woman, using anti-gay slur in Bronx deli
Authorities say a man inside the Hugh J. Grant Circle bodega used a slur against the 25-year-old victim before punching her in the mouth and causing her to fall to the floor.
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
Man Gets Life In Jail For Fatal Shooting Of Woman That Caused School Lockdowns In Westchester
A man who shot and killed a mother of two inside her own home in Westchester County has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder. Earlier Report - Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Woman That Caused School Lockdowns In TarrytownCynell Brown, age 32, was sentenced to 25 years …
Authorities: Man shot, killed by police during stabbing identified
Responding officers from the Kent Police Department say they were forced to fire the fatal rounds at 34-year-old Christopher Torres when they arrived at a home and observed him stabbing a woman.
Suspect charged in Bronx shooting that injured 4, killed one at prayer vigil for shooting victim
NEW YORK, NY – 28-year-old Cristian Blancomejia has been arrested and charged in connection with a quadruple shooting in December that left four wounded and one dead. According to police, at around 6:30 pm, Blancomejia shot the four individuals who were attending a prayer vigil for Carlos Gonzalez in the area of East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard in the Bronx. Gonzalez was shot and killed at a nightclub two days earlier. Gregorio Alvarez, 28, was shot in the chest and later died a St. Barnabas Hospital. Blancomejia, of Queens, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and The post Suspect charged in Bronx shooting that injured 4, killed one at prayer vigil for shooting victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police apprehend man with active warrants after brief chase in Bridgeport
Officials say the man took off but was apprehended near the Fairfield County Superior Courthouse.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases
GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
