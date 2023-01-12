ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

New York Post

NYC shooting leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged in Bronx shooting that injured 4, killed one at prayer vigil for shooting victim

NEW YORK, NY – 28-year-old Cristian Blancomejia has been arrested and charged in connection with a quadruple shooting in December that left four wounded and one dead. According to police, at around 6:30 pm, Blancomejia shot the four individuals who were attending a prayer vigil for Carlos Gonzalez in the area of East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard in the Bronx. Gonzalez was shot and killed at a nightclub two days earlier. Gregorio Alvarez, 28, was shot in the chest and later died a St. Barnabas Hospital. Blancomejia, of Queens, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and The post Suspect charged in Bronx shooting that injured 4, killed one at prayer vigil for shooting victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases

GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
NEWBURGH, NY

