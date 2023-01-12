Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
multihousingnews.com
Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M
Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/14): Milestones for Hildebrand, Mayberry, Gregory, Maeder
(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Kuemper won their respective dual tournaments and multiple KMAland wrestlers achieved milestones on Saturday. Clarinda finished fifth with 130 points. Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were champions while Leland Woodruff (160) was second. Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) finished third.
KETV.com
Omaha church spent decades giving back, now hopes community returns the favor with need for new furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. — A local church has spent the last several decades giving back. They're asking for a favor from the community to help replace several furnaces so that this place of worship can continue to provide services to those in need. For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church...
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud
With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks.
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
klkntv.com
Lincoln health department monitoring new Covid variant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is currently monitoring the newest Covid-19 variant XBB. 1.5. The health department says it has made its way to Nebraska and the variant is more contagious than previous strains. The bivalent boosters, boosters that protect against the original Covid strain...
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
KETV.com
Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
Stay busy this weekend with these affordable Omaha area events
Enjoy some family fun with these local and affordable events happening around the Omaha area this weekend.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
KETV.com
'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program
OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
klkntv.com
Woman donates 39 care baskets to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The People’s City Mission took to social media on Thursday to commend a local woman for her generosity. The woman, Marilyn, dropped off 39 baskets full of personal care items just in time for the holidays. Marilyn works on these baskets throughout the year,...
WOWT
Omaha Housing Authority examines tenants’ concerns about bug infestation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants in a north Omaha senior living apartment complex called Evans Tower are fed up with their living conditions. Evans Tower is a complex with the Omaha Housing Authority. 6 News was told there are infestations of bed bugs, along with water and heating issues. Frustrated...
klkntv.com
Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole
OMAHA, Neb. — Nestled along 60th and Maple, you'll find an artisan pizzeria packed with flavor. Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole opened in 2017 and has built a reputation for signature recipes anchored by fresh, local ingredients. "We pride ourselves on the artisanal way," owner David Losole said. "We...
