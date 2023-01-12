ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

stmarynow.com

Meth possesion charge among MCPD arrests

Morgan City police reported four arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including one for possession of methamphetamine. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 62 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Christina Sargee, 43, Morgan City, was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Seven arrested after seizure of drugs, money and guns in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit confiscated drugs, guns and money and arrested seven people after an investigation on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators were alerted to possible illegal activity at a home in the the 5400 block of Cadillac Street. They and found people standing outside around 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Two wanted on wire fraud charges after stealing money from phones on Bourbon St

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two women wanted for multiple instances of wire fraud since April 2022. According to police, 45-year-old Dionne Brown and 42-year-old Mia Massey are known to offer rides or help charge phones in the French Quarter. Once they get a victim's phone, police allege that the two women transfer large amounts of money to themselves using money transfer apps and credit cards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Zachary firefighter, police officer

BATON ROUGE - A man convicted of manslaughter after killing a firefighter and reserve police officer in 2018 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday. Officials said Christopher Lawton was carrying out a warrant in Baker when he encountered Albert Franklin in a Walmart parking lot in 2018. Lawton confronted Franklin — wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an AR-15 rifle a week earlier — while the suspect was sitting in a U-Haul truck outside the store.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Guns stolen from Livingston Parish home recovered; Deputies arrest one person, one still at large

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies arrested the co-conspirator of a burglar who broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Travis "Skyler" Bond was arrested a week after the crime and booked for principle to aggravated burglary and four counts of principle to the theft of a firearm.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Mother booked with murder after Kenner toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

A Kenner mother is facing a murder charge, accused of causing the fentanyl overdose death of her toddler son. Alexis Callero, 34, was arrested Thursday and booked with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug possession, according to arrest records. Kenner police allege Callero...
KENNER, LA

