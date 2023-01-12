NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two women wanted for multiple instances of wire fraud since April 2022. According to police, 45-year-old Dionne Brown and 42-year-old Mia Massey are known to offer rides or help charge phones in the French Quarter. Once they get a victim's phone, police allege that the two women transfer large amounts of money to themselves using money transfer apps and credit cards.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO