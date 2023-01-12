Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
wbrz.com
Slidell police find more than 50 pounds of crystal meth in 'record breaking' drug bust
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Police say they seized more than 50 pounds of crystal meth from a Slidell home in "the largest methamphetamine drug seizure in the city's history." According to the Slidell Police Department, officers searched a residence last week and found 52.2 pounds of crystal meth, which they say has a street value of more than $500,000.
Louisiana man sentenced to prison on multiple counterfeiting charges, fourth counterfeit conviction
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after he was convicted of multiple counterfeiting charges.
wbrz.com
West Baton Rouge Parish honoring the lives of two teens killed in police chase
BATON ROUGE - Over on the west side of the Mississippi River, community members are rallying to raise money for the families who lost two Brusly High students after a high speed police chase. On Saturday, a line of at least 80 bike riders riders gathered for the special ride...
stmarynow.com
Meth possesion charge among MCPD arrests
Morgan City police reported four arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including one for possession of methamphetamine. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 62 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Christina Sargee, 43, Morgan City, was...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
brproud.com
Seven arrested after seizure of drugs, money and guns in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit confiscated drugs, guns and money and arrested seven people after an investigation on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators were alerted to possible illegal activity at a home in the the 5400 block of Cadillac Street. They and found people standing outside around 4 p.m.
brproud.com
Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
wbrz.com
Public adjuster allegedly scammed Hurricane Ida victims out of nearly $600K
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - A man in charge of a Texas-based public adjuster firm is now jailed in Louisiana after he allegedly preyed on storm victims after Hurricane Ida and scammed them out more than half-a-million dollars. According to Louisiana State Police, Andrew Mitchell of Clear Lake Shores,...
Deadly crash in Madisonville, drivers hits a tree
Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in St. Tammany Parish Friday night (Jan. 13).
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
WWL-TV
Two wanted on wire fraud charges after stealing money from phones on Bourbon St
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two women wanted for multiple instances of wire fraud since April 2022. According to police, 45-year-old Dionne Brown and 42-year-old Mia Massey are known to offer rides or help charge phones in the French Quarter. Once they get a victim's phone, police allege that the two women transfer large amounts of money to themselves using money transfer apps and credit cards.
theadvocate.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
wbrz.com
Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Zachary firefighter, police officer
BATON ROUGE - A man convicted of manslaughter after killing a firefighter and reserve police officer in 2018 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday. Officials said Christopher Lawton was carrying out a warrant in Baker when he encountered Albert Franklin in a Walmart parking lot in 2018. Lawton confronted Franklin — wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an AR-15 rifle a week earlier — while the suspect was sitting in a U-Haul truck outside the store.
I-TEAM: Years after violent encounter, Jackson officer convicted
JACKSON, LA. (WAFB) - A judge has spoken, convicting a Jackson deputy marshal of simple battery. Back in 2021 security camera footage from a local market caught Clay Depew on patrol at a gas station. But it is what happened off camera that landed him in a world of trouble.
wbrz.com
Guns stolen from Livingston Parish home recovered; Deputies arrest one person, one still at large
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies arrested the co-conspirator of a burglar who broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Travis "Skyler" Bond was arrested a week after the crime and booked for principle to aggravated burglary and four counts of principle to the theft of a firearm.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
fox8live.com
SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft. Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
NOLA.com
Mother booked with murder after Kenner toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
A Kenner mother is facing a murder charge, accused of causing the fentanyl overdose death of her toddler son. Alexis Callero, 34, was arrested Thursday and booked with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug possession, according to arrest records. Kenner police allege Callero...
License plate reader helps solve shooting over drug deal gone wrong, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who deputies said was involved in a robbery shooting during a drug deal. Officials said Caleb French, 18, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
