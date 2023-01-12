ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

The Best New Rock + Metal Songs of the Week (Jan. 6)

Can't keep up with every new rock and metal song that comes out each week? Leave it Loudwire and our Weekly Wire playlist, which is refreshed each Friday afternoon with up to 50 newly released tracks. This week, we've got a top-shelf collaboration between Daughtry and Lzzy Hale as they...
Rolling Stone

Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single

Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
DoYouRemember?

This Legendary Country Musician Played On Mike Nesmith’s Most Beloved Monkees Hit

Nike Nesmith’s songwriting skill is undisputable, and the credit for most of the Monkees’ hits goes to him. Before their television debut in 1966, they began preparations for their first album, Royal Flush, which has two of Nesmith’s songs. During their initial years, none of the band members was allowed to sing the songs; session musicians recorded their music.
Kicker 102.5

Top 10 Billy Strings Songs

Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 The Bear

Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde

Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
COLORADO STATE
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Deadline

J. Ralph Unveils Music Video For Oscar-Shortlisted ‘The Voice Of Dust And Ash’ Song Performed With Norah Jones – Watch

J. Ralph has debuted the music video for “Dust & Ash” — his original tune penned for the documentary The Voice of Dust and Ash, which has been shortlisted for the Best Original Song Oscar in 2023. The feature directorial debut of Iranian-American filmmaker Mandana Biscotti tells the incredible story of the monumental artist and humanitarian, Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian. When Iran’s ayatollah banned music and performances in the entire country, instruments and records became contraband, and artists were exiled, imprisoned and executed. While the government crushed human rights and self-expression, Shajarian risked everything to confront the regime, singing truth to...
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out on Jan. 13

Forget any assumptions you might have about the music of Nashville singer Margo Price. Her latest album, Strays, is a potent, genre-spanning opus that's rooted in Americana, but stretches into glittery pop, squelching rock and psychedelia, and includes collaborations with Sharon Van Etten, Lucius and more. We talk about the surprising inspiration behind the album and how, as Price sings on the opening cut "Been to the Mountain," she has "nothing to prove."
Rolling Stone

See Billy Joel Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck With ‘People Get Ready’ Cover at MSG Concert

Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck Friday night at his monthly gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden, performing two songs popularized by the late guitar god. “He was a musician that I always loved. He was the best. Jeff Beck just passed away… I couldn’t let the night go by without doing something by Jeff,” Joel told the audience. “This is a recording he did with Rod Stewart, called ‘People Get Ready.'” Joel and his band then launched into a rendition of the Curtis Mayfield-penned classic, which Beck and Stewart recorded for the guitarist’s 1985 LP Flash, and one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy