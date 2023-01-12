Read full article on original website
The Best New Rock + Metal Songs of the Week (Jan. 6)
Can't keep up with every new rock and metal song that comes out each week? Leave it Loudwire and our Weekly Wire playlist, which is refreshed each Friday afternoon with up to 50 newly released tracks. This week, we've got a top-shelf collaboration between Daughtry and Lzzy Hale as they...
Iris DeMent Announces New Album Workin’ on a World, Shares Song: Listen
Iris DeMent has a new album arriving soon. The singer-songwriter announced that her next LP is titled Workin’ on a World, and it’s out February 24. The album includes “Goin’ Down to Sing in Texas,” a lengthy song about gun control that DeMent first released in 2020. Find it and the title track to Workin’ on a World below.
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
Mike Nesmith Confesses The Monkees ‘Were Not Brothers or Especially Close’ Despite Their Happy on-Camera Personas
Mike Nesmith confessed his real feelings about The Monkees many years after their quick rise to the top of the music and television fields in the late 1960s.
What Davy Jones Did When He 1st Heard The Monkees’ ‘Last Train to Clarksville’ on the Radio
Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones heard The Monkees' "Last Train to Clarksville" on the radio for the first time when they were both in Beverly Hills.
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
This Bob Dylan-Influenced Beatles Song Was Recorded in Under Two Hours and Nine Takes
Bob Dylan's influence on John Lennon was evident in a song that appeared on the soundtrack of the film 'Help!' titled 'You've Got to Hide Your Love Away.'
This Legendary Country Musician Played On Mike Nesmith’s Most Beloved Monkees Hit
Nike Nesmith’s songwriting skill is undisputable, and the credit for most of the Monkees’ hits goes to him. Before their television debut in 1966, they began preparations for their first album, Royal Flush, which has two of Nesmith’s songs. During their initial years, none of the band members was allowed to sing the songs; session musicians recorded their music.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said The Beatles’ Sound Wasn’t Unique
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz said The Beatles' sound wouldn't be the same without American musicians, American sailors, and American GIs.
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Refused to Cover The Beatles’ ‘Revolution 9’
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz thought about covering The Beatles' "Revolution 9" but ultimately decided against it for one reason.
Jeff Beck's Last Concert Before His Death Revisited: Guitarist Played Chilling Song as Final Tune
Jeff Beck's last concert has been revisited by fans following his death. Before Beck's death, the guitarist collaborated with Johnny Depp on his album, "18." It ultimately became his last album before his passing on Jan. 10. The 13-track album featured two original songs written by Depp and their covers...
Top 10 Billy Strings Songs
Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.
Simplicity and Raw Vocals of Sister Rosetta Tharp’s “This Train”
“The Godmother of Rock and Roll” and “The Original Soul Sister”: are the titles Sister Rosette Tharpe has received throughout her music career as she released several hit songs, including “This Train.”. Sister Rosetta Tharpe was one of the first and greatest gospel music artists who...
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Death Valley Girls, Bootsy Collins, Shakira, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde
Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
J. Ralph Unveils Music Video For Oscar-Shortlisted ‘The Voice Of Dust And Ash’ Song Performed With Norah Jones – Watch
J. Ralph has debuted the music video for “Dust & Ash” — his original tune penned for the documentary The Voice of Dust and Ash, which has been shortlisted for the Best Original Song Oscar in 2023. The feature directorial debut of Iranian-American filmmaker Mandana Biscotti tells the incredible story of the monumental artist and humanitarian, Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian. When Iran’s ayatollah banned music and performances in the entire country, instruments and records became contraband, and artists were exiled, imprisoned and executed. While the government crushed human rights and self-expression, Shajarian risked everything to confront the regime, singing truth to...
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Jan. 13
Forget any assumptions you might have about the music of Nashville singer Margo Price. Her latest album, Strays, is a potent, genre-spanning opus that's rooted in Americana, but stretches into glittery pop, squelching rock and psychedelia, and includes collaborations with Sharon Van Etten, Lucius and more. We talk about the surprising inspiration behind the album and how, as Price sings on the opening cut "Been to the Mountain," she has "nothing to prove."
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
See Billy Joel Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck With ‘People Get Ready’ Cover at MSG Concert
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck Friday night at his monthly gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden, performing two songs popularized by the late guitar god. “He was a musician that I always loved. He was the best. Jeff Beck just passed away… I couldn’t let the night go by without doing something by Jeff,” Joel told the audience. “This is a recording he did with Rod Stewart, called ‘People Get Ready.'” Joel and his band then launched into a rendition of the Curtis Mayfield-penned classic, which Beck and Stewart recorded for the guitarist’s 1985 LP Flash, and one...
