ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

This Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Has Iowa’s Best Tacos

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy