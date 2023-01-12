Read full article on original website
Did Outlaw Jesse James Really Jump South Dakota’s Devil’s Gulch?
It's 18 feet wide, 18 feet across. Could a horse with a rider make that jump? Well, maybe...if you were Jesse James and a posse were after you. Devil's Gulch is not only a beautiful tourist spot in Palisades State Park near Garretson, South Dakota it's where legendary Old West outlaw Jesse James made the leap of his life.
Walmart to Bag ‘Plastic Bags’ in Some States, is South Dakota One?
With the start of the New Year, national retailer Walmart has decided to start bagging all of the single-use plastic bags at the registers in its stores located in New York, Connecticut, and Colorado. Many states are beginning to crack down on the use of plastics as the "go green"...
Sioux Falls South Dakota Native Duehr Makes NHL History Thursday
Walker Duehr made some very notable history last night in Calgary's game against the Blues. Sioux Falls native Duehr became the first ever South Dakotan to score a goal in the NHL. You read that right. It was a big moment for Duehr and his home state, as his goal...
This Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Has Iowa’s Best Tacos
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Does In-N-Out Burger’s Eastern Expansion Mean Louisiana May See Its First Location Opening Soon?
We've got some promising news for fans of In-N-Out Burger. Unfortunately, that news does not involve In-N-Out Burger opening one of their fast-food restaurants here (yet), but the announcement that the California-based chain will be taking its first major steps toward expanding to the eastern United States is definitely a good sign.
