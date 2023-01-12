Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Responds to Critic of Her Using Backyard for Private Sauna Instead of Play Space
Josh Hall clapped back at an Instagram user, writing that their comment was "insulting" to some Josh Hall is responding to a critic of his wife Christina on Instagram. Christina, 39, showed off her "Saturday morning routine" on Instagram over the weekend — consisting of a Peloton workout, red light therapy in a special bed, 20 minutes spent in her backyard sauna, and a 3-minute cold plunge in her pool. A commenter questioned her use of the backyard space for her wellness routine, writing, "Not much...
George Santos took campaign donation from an Italian who was caught smuggling undocumented migrants into the US
Rep. George Santos accepted a contribution from Rocco Oppedisano, who was caught trying to smuggle 14 undocumented migrants into the US in 2019.
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
She left him pointers on bedtime rituals, hair care, how much screen time the kids get, a reminder to use sunblock, ironing shirts, etc.
Indiana Lab Worker Fired Following Vicious Threats To Rep. Eric Swalwell, Family
The incident came on the heels of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying: “If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee.”
Serial liar George Santos is the politician Americans deserve
It’s hard to keep track of what, exactly, the newly elected Republican congressman George Santos has said about his own life. His story changes and contradicts itself; his lies seem indiscriminate, and largely ad hoc. He says he worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, which he didn’t. He said he graduated from Baruch College – he didn’t do that, either. Some of his fabrications are so trivial and specific that it’s impossible to ascribe a nefarious motive to them.
Parents describe horror of losing missing 5-year-old child Kyle Doan in California floods: ‘Hug your kids extra hard’
Authorities are still searching for Kyle Doan, a five-year-old who was swept from his mother’s arms on Monday amid rising flood waters in California near the two of Paso Robles.The boy went missing on Monday, when his mother, Lindsy Doan, was driving the kindergartener to Lillian Larsen Elementary School, where Ms Doan also works as a special education teacher.Her route took her through the intersection of San Marcos Road and Wellsona Road, near a creek swollen with flood waters, the Los Angeles Times reports. The family said the intersection wasn’t properly marked for nearby hazards, and fast-moving waters swept...
Byron Donalds' wife decries 'racist attacks' from the left: 'Cry harder, haters’
Erika Donalds, wife of Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, decried the "racist attacks" made against her and her husband, telling her "haters" to "cry harder."
Kari Lake Attacks RINOs Trying to 'Claw Back Control' of GOP
In an interview on Friday, the former candidate for Arizona governor also praised November's MAGA candidates as "exceptional."
Kyle Rittenhouse Blames 'Woke Crowd' After Brewery Scraps Censorship Rally
Rittenhouse said that a Texas brewery's decision to pull out of hosting the event, at which he was set to speak, was an attempt to "censor" him.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Trades Barbs With Swalwell on Death Threats
Representative Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, has faced scrutiny from the GOP since a 2020 report linked him to a Chinese intelligence operation.
Watch this adorable toddler see her deployed dad return home
Two-and-a-half year old Adalynn holds a sign while she unknowingly waits for her dad, Airman Ron Durbin, to return home to Box Elder, South Dakota
Petitions for George Santos to Leave Congress Garner Over 130K Signatures
The New York Republican indicated in an interview this week that he'd resign if 142,000 people called for him to step down.
MSNBC
The curious timing of Trump’s new offensive against Ruby Freeman
Late last week, on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, President Joe Biden hosted a special event at the White House to present Presidential Citizens Medals to a small group of Americans. The point, as NBC News reported, was to honor a select, bipartisan group of election workers, officials, and law enforcement officers for their “contributions to our democracy” before and during the riot.
West Virginia’s only Black lawmaker offers harrowing accounts of racism
When Danielle Walker was elected as a West Virginia delegate in 2018, she became the only Black woman in the state’s legislature. She’s since provided a voice that might otherwise not be heard for Black residents, who account for just 4 percent of the Mountain State’s population. It’s a position that has not given her…
Georgia lawmakers push back on testifying in Trump probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers are pushing back on a state court ruling that forced some of them to testify during an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. The state House and Senate adopted rules...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Ashli Babbitt Was Trying To Stop Jan. 6 Rioters
The Department of Justice found that Ashli Babbitt "was among a mob of people that entered the Capitol building."
