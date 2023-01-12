ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Occupant uninjured when bucket truck begins to roll away in Stanton

(Stanton) A boom truck owned by the City of Stanton was involved in an accident while removing Christmas Lights. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Bret W. Sheppard was the occupant of the bucket when the unoccupied truck began traveling backwards. Sheppard was not injured. Sheppard adjusted the height of the boom while it was legally parked in a Broad Avenue parking space. The bucket and boom struck the light pole fixture, shearing it off and the truck continued over the curb, into the grass, and continued to the south.
STANTON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search

NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries in collision near Gage County Courthouse

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were sent to a collision near the Gage County Courthouse, late Thursday afternoon. A northbound sport utility vehicle, according to police, failed to yield and drove into the intersection at Seventh and Lincoln, colliding with a westbound S-U-V. The accident caused significant front-end damage to the northbound vehicle, and damage to the driver’s side of the westbound S-U-V.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City man to pay medical expenses after beer garden assault

FALLS CITY – District Judge Julie Smith sentenced 32-year-old Noah Hall to two years probation for a May 20 assault saying it is the best way to ensure he pays restitution for victim’s medical expenses. An arrest affidavit says police responded to a Chase Street residence and found...
FALLS CITY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two People were arrested in Montgomery County on Warrants

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Summer Brooke French and Jessie Bruce Fitzwater on Mills County Warrants. French is charged with Failure to Appear on an Original Charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Fitzwater is charged with Failure to appear on an original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance, third offense. Deputies transported Fitzwater and French to the Montgomery County Jail and them on no bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Arrest

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 38-year-old Kristopher Ray Knight, of Bellevue, NE. Knight was arrested Wednesday for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Fire damages North 9th Street home in Beatrice, late Friday night

BEATRICE – A late Friday night fire sent units to a home in the central part of Beatrice. Fire vehicles and several firefighters were sent to a house fire, just after eleven p.m. They observed dense smoke arriving at the scene of 618 North Ninth, and a fire in progress at the rear of the structure.
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Posing as police officers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for two people who posed as police officers. In the middle of the day on Dec. 8, a man and a woman walked into a house and robbed the people inside. The man was armed with a gun and wore a tactical...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE

