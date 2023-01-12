Read full article on original website
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
Occupant uninjured when bucket truck begins to roll away in Stanton
(Stanton) A boom truck owned by the City of Stanton was involved in an accident while removing Christmas Lights. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Bret W. Sheppard was the occupant of the bucket when the unoccupied truck began traveling backwards. Sheppard was not injured. Sheppard adjusted the height of the boom while it was legally parked in a Broad Avenue parking space. The bucket and boom struck the light pole fixture, shearing it off and the truck continued over the curb, into the grass, and continued to the south.
News Channel Nebraska
Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search
NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmate
OMAHA, NE. - A staff member of the Nebraska Department of Corrections (NDCS) was arrested today by the Nebraska State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, 57, had served as a Behavioral Health Practitioner Supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln since 2019 until his recent resignation following his arrest.
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in collision near Gage County Courthouse
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were sent to a collision near the Gage County Courthouse, late Thursday afternoon. A northbound sport utility vehicle, according to police, failed to yield and drove into the intersection at Seventh and Lincoln, colliding with a westbound S-U-V. The accident caused significant front-end damage to the northbound vehicle, and damage to the driver’s side of the westbound S-U-V.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
WOWT
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man to pay medical expenses after beer garden assault
FALLS CITY – District Judge Julie Smith sentenced 32-year-old Noah Hall to two years probation for a May 20 assault saying it is the best way to ensure he pays restitution for victim’s medical expenses. An arrest affidavit says police responded to a Chase Street residence and found...
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
KETV.com
Omaha man to face jail, probation for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide committed in March
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man was sentenced in a Douglas County courtroom Thursday morning and will face 90 days in jail and two years probation. Jonathan McDougald was charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for hitting, and killing, 35-year-old Regina Bright in March. "He killed my daughter, that's...
Two People were arrested in Montgomery County on Warrants
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Summer Brooke French and Jessie Bruce Fitzwater on Mills County Warrants. French is charged with Failure to Appear on an Original Charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Fitzwater is charged with Failure to appear on an original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance, third offense. Deputies transported Fitzwater and French to the Montgomery County Jail and them on no bond.
KETV.com
'It's going to be taken seriously': Law enforcement's warning after threats posted on social media
OMAHA, Neb. — One day after a social media post threatening to shoot up several Omaha area schools, law enforcement stresses the importance of reporting those threats. In that case, four people ages 18 to 11 were arrested for circulating empty threats on social media. Officers said even empty...
Mills County Arrest
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 38-year-old Kristopher Ray Knight, of Bellevue, NE. Knight was arrested Wednesday for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire damages North 9th Street home in Beatrice, late Friday night
BEATRICE – A late Friday night fire sent units to a home in the central part of Beatrice. Fire vehicles and several firefighters were sent to a house fire, just after eleven p.m. They observed dense smoke arriving at the scene of 618 North Ninth, and a fire in progress at the rear of the structure.
fox42kptm.com
OPD is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run, according to a Facebook post from OPD. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at 6508 John J Pershing Drive.
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Posing as police officers
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for two people who posed as police officers. In the middle of the day on Dec. 8, a man and a woman walked into a house and robbed the people inside. The man was armed with a gun and wore a tactical...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
