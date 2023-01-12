(Stanton) A boom truck owned by the City of Stanton was involved in an accident while removing Christmas Lights. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Bret W. Sheppard was the occupant of the bucket when the unoccupied truck began traveling backwards. Sheppard was not injured. Sheppard adjusted the height of the boom while it was legally parked in a Broad Avenue parking space. The bucket and boom struck the light pole fixture, shearing it off and the truck continued over the curb, into the grass, and continued to the south.

