Before McLaren made a wide variety of variants of the 720S, the company made its name designing, building, and campaigning racing cars. Its Formula 1 team is the surviving legacy of that corner of the company, but McLaren's most extreme cars of the late 1960s and early 1970s were raced in the Can-Am championship and other series that used the similar Group 7 rule set. The greatest of these cars were the McLaren M8 line, a dominant force in Papaya orange from its Can-Am debut in 1968 to the introduction of the Porsche 917. While those 917s are largely untouchable collector's items, customer M8s raced in a few variants and those cars occasionally sell for under seven figures.

4 DAYS AGO