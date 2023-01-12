ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains

Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans. Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver cop facing lawsuit for injuring 62-year-old veteran

A local civil rights attorney is preparing to file a lawsuit against Denver Police Officer Cody Lane, who is currently facing an internal affairs investigation. Denver cop facing lawsuit for injuring 62-year-old …. A local civil rights attorney is preparing to file a lawsuit against Denver Police Officer Cody Lane,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Carjacking pursuit ends in crash

Lakewood police took a woman into custody after she carjacked someone at a car wash and crashed during the police chase. Lakewood police took a woman into custody after she carjacked someone at a car wash and crashed during the police chase. Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online

A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Debates persist on TABOR refund...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions for MLK Jr. weekend

After three deadly weekends in Colorado’s mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be dangerous again during the busy holiday weekend. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions …. After three deadly weekends in Colorado’s mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be dangerous again during...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program

The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Crime around Denver Convention Center rose end of 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — Recent efforts to clean up around the Denver Convention Center area are underway but have not yet lowered crime in the short time they have been in play. Denver’s so-called “convention corridor” is an area of the Central Business District neighborhood near the Colorado Convention Center and several large hotels. It stretches from Glenarm Place to Champa Street and 15th to 17th streets and contains a large share of the foot traffic on the 16th Street Mall.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2 Colorado businesses to use grant money for EV batteries

Two local businesses will utilize grants to build better batteries for electric vehicles. 2 Colorado businesses to use grant money for EV batteries. Two local businesses will utilize grants to build better batteries for electric vehicles. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions …. After three deadly weekends in Colorado’s mountains,...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Lawsuit filed against Snapchat for Thornton fentanyl death

A victims advocate group has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the parent company of Snapchat alleging the social media app was used to buy opioids that were laced with fentanyl and resulted in the death of several teenagers around the country, including Colorado. Lisa D'Souza reports. Lawsuit filed against...
THORNTON, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Rep. Martinez has been ‘a little busy’

ALAMOSA — Matthew Martinez, newly elected Colorado state representative for the San Luis Valley and District 62, has only been in office for five days, but he has hit the ground running. Despite a schedule that sounds not unlike a 10-cities-in-5-days tour that just happens to take place beneath...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood

The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Why has the snow been on the ground for so long?. Denver has had an inch or more of snow on the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver dog named 'Next Top Dog Model'

Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Denver Weather: Mostly cloudy ahead of Sunday rain …. It will be mostly cloudy in the metro Saturday night ahead of rain showers and snow Sunday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Referee caught on camera attacking 2 basketball players

Video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows a referee attacking two players at a Greenwood Village fitness center during a pickup basketball game Thursday night. Referee caught on camera attacking 2 basketball players. Video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows a referee attacking two players at a Greenwood Village fitness...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
kubcgold.com

Creepy Headless Dolls and Noose Found in Abandoned Colorado Barn

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An abandoned barn in Colorado is filled with creepy items including decapitated dolls and nooses hanging from the ceiling. Location of Abandoned Colorado Barn. Although the location...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Eggs now cost more than gas

Believe it or not, a dozen eggs will now cost more than a gallon of gas. So what is driving up costs?. Believe it or not, a dozen eggs will now cost more than a gallon of gas. So what is driving up costs?. Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars...
ELIZABETH, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy