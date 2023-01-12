Read full article on original website
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on SaturdayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
200 gallons of used oil spilled in Colorado Springs, hazmat situation declaredEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
Denver cop facing lawsuit for injuring 62-year-old veteran
A local civil rights attorney is preparing to file a lawsuit against Denver Police Officer Cody Lane, who is currently facing an internal affairs investigation.
Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th anniversary of amendment
This year marks the 30th year of the taxpayer's bill of rights, or TABOR program.
Carjacking pursuit ends in crash
Lakewood police took a woman into custody after she carjacked someone at a car wash and crashed during the police chase.
Police investigate homicide in southwest Denver
Police in Denver are investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Hazel Court in the southwest part of the city Saturday evening.
Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online
A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group.
Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions for MLK Jr. weekend
After three deadly weekends in Colorado's mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be dangerous again during the busy holiday weekend.
Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program
The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
Crime around Denver Convention Center rose end of 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — Recent efforts to clean up around the Denver Convention Center area are underway but have not yet lowered crime in the short time they have been in play. Denver’s so-called “convention corridor” is an area of the Central Business District neighborhood near the Colorado Convention Center and several large hotels. It stretches from Glenarm Place to Champa Street and 15th to 17th streets and contains a large share of the foot traffic on the 16th Street Mall.
2 Colorado businesses to use grant money for EV batteries
Two local businesses will utilize grants to build better batteries for electric vehicles.
Lawsuit filed against Snapchat for Thornton fentanyl death
A victims advocate group has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the parent company of Snapchat alleging the social media app was used to buy opioids that were laced with fentanyl and resulted in the death of several teenagers around the country, including Colorado.
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
Rep. Martinez has been ‘a little busy’
ALAMOSA — Matthew Martinez, newly elected Colorado state representative for the San Luis Valley and District 62, has only been in office for five days, but he has hit the ground running. Despite a schedule that sounds not unlike a 10-cities-in-5-days tour that just happens to take place beneath...
Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood
The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning.
Denver PD investigating death ‘believed to be a homicide’
The Denver Police Department was investigating a death Saturday evening in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court that was "believed to be a homicide," police said.
Denver dog named 'Next Top Dog Model'
Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner.
7 hospitalized in 2 vehicle crash in Denver, 6 require extraction
More than half a dozen people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning that happened in the northeast corner of Denver's Harvey Park neighborhood.
Referee caught on camera attacking 2 basketball players
Video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows a referee attacking two players at a Greenwood Village fitness center during a pickup basketball game Thursday night.
Creepy Headless Dolls and Noose Found in Abandoned Colorado Barn
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An abandoned barn in Colorado is filled with creepy items including decapitated dolls and nooses hanging from the ceiling.
Eggs now cost more than gas
Believe it or not, a dozen eggs will now cost more than a gallon of gas. So what is driving up costs?
