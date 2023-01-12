ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

flatlandkc.org

Weekend Possibilities

Weekend Possibilities | KC Restaurant Week, Taylor Swift and Kids Yoga. Weekend Possibilities | KC Restaurant Week, Taylor Swift and Kids Yoga. The second full weekend of 2023 features a Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up in North Kansas City, a celebration of the Chinese New Year and hundreds of special menus for KC Restaurant week.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
TOPEKA, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Art House | Morgan Dameron Shares Female Filmmaker Perspective

If you have a hankering for a comedic road movie with Kansas City serving as a backdrop, consider writer/director Morgan Dameron’s “Different Flowers.”. The movie focuses on a would-be bride who beats the retreat from the altar with her free-spirited younger sister. It simultaneously explores the dynamics of sisterhood while serving as a love letter of sorts to the heartland.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Pizza Shuttle – Overland Park

The pies are made with fresh dough mixed each day. Their pizza sauce is an exclusive recipe made from the best California tomatoes and a special blend of spices for that exceptional taste.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northeastnews.net

272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

