AOL Corp
This Kansas City distillery was named an international bucket list drinking spot
J. Rieger & Co. is an iconic spot in Kansas City, and now the distillery is reaching worldwide fame. This month, Wine Enthusiast included it in its list of “8 Bucket List Drink Spots Around the World.” It’s featured on the list with other distilleries in Amsterdam, Las Vegas and Tel Aviv, Israel.
flatlandkc.org
Weekend Possibilities
Weekend Possibilities | KC Restaurant Week, Taylor Swift and Kids Yoga. Weekend Possibilities | KC Restaurant Week, Taylor Swift and Kids Yoga. The second full weekend of 2023 features a Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up in North Kansas City, a celebration of the Chinese New Year and hundreds of special menus for KC Restaurant week.
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
flatlandkc.org
Art House | Morgan Dameron Shares Female Filmmaker Perspective
If you have a hankering for a comedic road movie with Kansas City serving as a backdrop, consider writer/director Morgan Dameron’s “Different Flowers.”. The movie focuses on a would-be bride who beats the retreat from the altar with her free-spirited younger sister. It simultaneously explores the dynamics of sisterhood while serving as a love letter of sorts to the heartland.
KCTV 5
Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
inkansascity.com
Pizza Shuttle – Overland Park
The pies are made with fresh dough mixed each day. Their pizza sauce is an exclusive recipe made from the best California tomatoes and a special blend of spices for that exceptional taste.
kcur.org
Kansas City Restaurant Week can bring out the worst in diners. Here’s how to be a good one
For the next 10 days, foodies and avid diners will have a chance to celebrate the annual Kansas City Restaurant Week by visiting their tried and true spots and discovering new favorites. 200 restaurants, serving Southern comfort food to German and Ethiopian cuisines, are participating from Jan. 13-22 across the...
northeastnews.net
272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed naturally conceived triplets -- who could be identical as well.
kcur.org
Mayor Quinton Lucas says Airbnbs are a 'substantial problem' in Kansas City
Kansas City voters will be asked on their April ballots whether to tax short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals like Airbnb are exploding in popularity, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says they have "been a substantial problem in our city." The Airbnbs are reducing the number of housing...
KC drug recovery center concerned with smell from grow operation
A marijuana grow facility moved in near E. 23rd and Indiana, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there's been one big problem.
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
De Soto family pleas for help with father stuck in ICU in Mexico
They're more than 1,000 miles away from their father, who suffered a brain aneurysm while in Mexico. But getting him home will cost thousands of dollars.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
