FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Opinion: Alternatives to arrest, jail change lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Denver snow is almost a record. Will it hit 21 days?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Denver cop facing lawsuit for injuring 62-year-old veteran
A local civil rights attorney is preparing to file a lawsuit against Denver Police Officer Cody Lane, who is currently facing an internal affairs investigation.
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th anniversary of amendment
This year marks the 30th year of the taxpayer's bill of rights, or TABOR program.
State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring
Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online
A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group.
Crime around Denver Convention Center rose end of 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — Recent efforts to clean up around the Denver Convention Center area are underway but have not yet lowered crime in the short time they have been in play. Denver’s so-called “convention corridor” is an area of the Central Business District neighborhood near the Colorado Convention Center and several large hotels. It stretches from Glenarm Place to Champa Street and 15th to 17th streets and contains a large share of the foot traffic on the 16th Street Mall.
2 Colorado businesses to use grant money for EV batteries
Two local businesses will utilize grants to build better batteries for electric vehicles.
Denver PD investigating death ‘believed to be a homicide’
The Denver Police Department was investigating a death Saturday evening in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court that was "believed to be a homicide," police said.
Carjacking pursuit ends in crash
Lakewood police took a woman into custody after she carjacked someone at a car wash and crashed during the police chase.
Police investigate homicide in southwest Denver; suspect arrested
Police in Denver are investigating a homicide in the southwest part of the city Saturday evening. A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested.
Denver dog named 'Next Top Dog Model'
Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner.
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
Greeley PD investigating homicide after man found dead in park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
Police learn to drive on the ice
Broomfield police went to Georgetown to learn how to safely drive in tough conditions. Greg Nieto reports.
Cold case: Who murdered this man on Christmas Eve in 2013?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Aurora Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder from 2013.
Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood
The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports.
Six arrested in connection to shooting in Greeley
Three suspects were juveniles and three were adults.
1 dead in shooting at 21st and Lawrence in Denver Ballpark District
A man died after being injured in a shooting at 21st Street and Lawrence Street on Thursday night in Denver's Ballpark District.According to Denver Police Department tweets, officers were at the intersection investigating the shooting around 7:38 p.m. In an update, DPD confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).
The scramble to find a Hebrew bible before Polis' second inauguration
DENVER — When Democrat Jared Polis, Colorado's first Jewish governor, was sworn-in for a second term, he did so on a copy of the Hebrew bible called the Tanakh. But it wasn’t his Tanakh. Polis misplaced his copy just before the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, leading members of...
Officer promoted 3 years after being found drunk on duty
An Aurora Police Department officer was not only not fired after he was found drunk and passed out in his unmarked patrol car in 2019, but now he has received a promotion.
