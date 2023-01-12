American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA

DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Colo. ( KDVR ) — An American Airlines flight taxiing toward a terminal at Denver International Airport clipped a de-icing truck Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for DIA, American Airlines flight 2235, an Airbus 321 aircraft, was taxiing into a terminal at around 9 p.m. Wednesday when the wing of the plane came into contact with a de-icing truck.

Denver Fire, medics and DEN operations met the aircraft at the gate and assessed the situation for safety.

According to DIA, no injuries were reported and customers deplaned normally by the jetbridge.

American Airlines said the aircraft has been placed out of service and is being evaluated by American’s maintenance team.

According to FlightAware, the plane was coming from Dallas-Fort Worth.

