Finding a way
It couldn’t happen again, could it? There was this feeling for Oklahoma basketball of here we go again heading down the stretch vs. visiting West Virginia. A different outcome, thankfully. The Sooners did just enough in the final minutes on offense and defense to preserve a 77-76 victory against the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon.
WVU drops fifth straight, lose 77-76 to Oklahoma
The Mountaineers entered the game in desperate need of a win, after dropping their last four, and in a game that came down to the wire, were unable to close it out, losing 77-76. Oklahoma got the first bucket of the game and by the first media timeout, were up...
OT Walter Rouse flips to Oklahoma three days after committing to Nebraska
In a shocking turn of events, OT Walter Rouse has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma, announcing the move on Saturday. Rouse was a four-year starter at Stanford, where started in 39 games for the Cardinal. He entered the portal on Dec. 15, and he soon became one of the Huskers' priority targets.
Wagoner Brings Variety
SAN ANTONIO - Oklahoma's class of 2023 is loaded with physical players but pound for pound few guys are more ready to mix it up than Spanway (Wash.) Spanaway Lake four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner. He caught up with SCOOPHD on the floor of the Alamodome to talk about his upcoming arrival in Norman and much more.
